SAFFORD — Dance It Off 2020, held Saturday, Jan. 25, at the David M. Player Center for the Arts, brought out a plethora of talented contestants excited to compete in the sixth annual event.
This year’s competition featured 91 entries, almost double the number of entries in Dance It Off 2019, requiring an extra hour to give them all a chance to shine. Dancers were divided by age into petites, juniors, teens and seniors, and competed in five categories - solo, duo/trio, small group, large group and production number.
The event began at 11 a.m. and ended at approximately 6:40 p.m. There were five participating dance studios: Safford Dance Academy; Safford High School Dance Team; Encore Dance Academy, from Willcox; Genuine Dance, from Eagar; and Power Elite Dance Academy, from Globe.
Dance It Off is sponsored by the Safford High School Scholarship Foundation, with all proceeds going toward scholarships.
“It’s fun and it’s a learning experience,” said contestant Brilyne Fansler, who attends Power Elite Dance Academy.
The winners in each category were:
Solo Petite — Kyliana Johnson
Solo Junior — Ryan Moya
Solo Teen — Anisa Spurgeon
Solo Senior — Callie Rogers
Duo/Trio Junior — “Electricity”
Duo/Trio Teen — “I Ran”
Duo/Trio Senior — “Ladies”
Small Group Petite — “I Scream for Ice Cream”
Small Group Junior — “All I Want for Christmas is You”
Small Group Teen — “Mr. Pinstripe Suit”
Small Group Senior — “Build A Kingdom”
Large Group Petite — “Dream”
Large Group Junior — “Bop”
Large Group Teen — “Something in the Water”
Large Group Senior — “Burlesque”
Production Number Junior — “Forever”
Production Number Teen — “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Production Number Senior — “Royal Family”