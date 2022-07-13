Access to Thatcher High under construction BY EA COURIER STAFF Jul 13, 2022 Jul 13, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eagle Drive to Third Avenue around Thatcher High School is closed until July 15 for road and parking lot repairs and maintenance.There will be no access to the high school during this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thatcher High School Drive Repair School Highway High School Road Eagle Maintenance Building Industry Load comments Most Popular 2-year-old drowns in canal High-speed chase ends in arrest Burglar identified as Morenci man Father, son dead following violent July 4 sequence Kayla O'Connell looking forward to 2nd season at NMSU Gun accident wounds man in leg A troop of one: Morgan Bellamy is Duncan's only Girl Scout Junior Rodeo Series completes second event Could tiny homes help fill a gap in Thatcher’s rental market? Burglary suspect confirmed dead following police encounter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit