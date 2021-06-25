Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pima resident killed in a workplace accident on June 18.
Jesus "Toño" Quezada, 41, “would talk to anybody as if he knew them. He didn’t discriminate, he would treat everyone the same,” said his brother, Juan Carlos Quezada. “If anybody needed help he would be there to help immediately.”
Quezada died in a forklift accident while working at a pallet-making business.
The Quezada family have lived in Graham County for more than 20 years. Toño was the oldest of the family’s four sons.
“He was a very caring, loving person and he was goofy and always talked to people he had never met before,” Quezada said. “It was like he knew them for forever.”
His brother was willing to help anyone who needed it, Quezada said. Two years ago his brother ran outside to help an elderly neighbor whose home was on fire and was using a hose to put it out from an unsafe position.
“He helped put out the fire, and he didn’t leave anybody’s side,” he said.
His brother didn’t have a family, but he was an animal lover. When one of their brothers moved, he left behind a blue-nose pit bull named Rocky. He took care of Rocky, and the dog became his. The dog died several years ago, but now Jesus and Rocky can be together in heaven, Quezada said.
During Toño's spare time, he was with his family, and he loved to go to quinceañeras and dances. Working in his yard and visiting the casino were also favorite pastimes, Quezada said. During his childhood, Toño attended Pima schools, and graduated from Dan Hinton School.
“He loved listening to music, Spanish music, any Spanish music he came across,” Quezada said.
The family held Toño's funeral Friday, and everything has been taken care of, his brother said.
“Just send us prayers and leave us in their prayers and best wishes,” he said.
Toño is also survived by his parents, Jose and Maria Quezada, and his other brothers Cesar, Luis and Armando.