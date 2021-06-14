Faulty electricity is to blame for a fire that wiped out about $150,000 in lumber and equipment at Ace Hardware on Thursday night, officials said.
Safford police and firefighters received a call around 10 p.m., and arrived to find the lumber area outside of the main building engulfed in flames.
Chief Clark Bingham of the Safford Fire Department initially believed the cause of the blaze may have been suspicious.
On Monday, Bingham said he reviewed security camera footage from the lumber yard and ruled out arson.
“It appears to be electrical in nature,” he said.
The fire started in an area where store employees used power saws to cut lumber for customers, he said.
Firefighters contained the fire to the lumber yard. However, the business lost about $150,000 in lumber and equipment, Bingham said. Nobody was hurt, and the fire department was at the scene until 11:30 p.m.