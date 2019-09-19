SAFFORD — Paulette LeBlanc said that when John Bonefas was named the first Graham County Volunteer of the Year in 2017, she thought, “There’s no way to top that.”
Then when the 2018 Volunteer of the Year was Ruth Powell, she thought, “There’s really no way to top that.”
To “top” those two honorees there was only one choice — LeBlanc herself.
LeBlanc was named the Ed and Angie Sawyer Graham County Volunteer of the Year at the 2019 Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley’s annual grants ceremony Tuesday.
“This is such an honor; this is overwhelming to me,” LeBlanc said. “I’m standing in front of a room filled with volunteers who care about their communities, so I’m really sharing this award.”
The honor comes with a $1,000 grant that LeBlanc can distribute to any nonprofit organization she wishes. She chose to split the award, with $500 for the Friends of the Safford Library and $500 to the Gila Valley Arts Council.
The Greenlee County Volunteer of the Year is Jesus Garcia, who volunteers with Little League and organizes fund-raisers for families in need.
“We don’t (volunteer) for recognition; we do it because we love it,” Garcia said.
The Graham County Nonprofit Organization of the Year was Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry for incorporating the farm into the lesson plans of local elementary schools.
“We get the kids, have a little lesson, and then we go to the garden to get our hands dirty,” said Farm Manager Janine Yellowhair Brown. “It’s nice to see the students harvest what they plant.”
Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley also distributed its annual grants to nonprofit organizations. Receiving funding awards were:
• $2,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley for its Torch Club summer programming
• $3,660 to Desert Cat Rescue & Sanctuary for its Graham County low-income spay/neuter voucher program
• $3,000 to Gila Valley Arts Council for its Gila Valley Sounds program
• $3,500 to Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry for the educational garden
• $2,500 Graham County Historical Society & Museum for site plans for museum construction
• $3,250 to Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition for its vaping media project
• $2,500 to Mt. Graham Safe House for domestic violence crisis programs in Greenlee County
• $5,000 to the City of Safford for its Give From the Heart utility subsidy program for seniors
• $3,000 to Southeastern Arizona Clean and Beautiful (SEACAB) for blight remediation in Little Hollywood
• $4,690 to Tooth B.U.D.D.S Inc. for Tooth B.U.D.D.S. smile bottles, which gives every child his or her own toothbrush, and expansion into Gila County.
“Thank you to everyone in this room because you are passionate about what you do,” said ACF of the Gila Valley board of advisers President Ted Prina. “Our goal (at ACF of the Gila Valley) is to help you turn your passion into a legacy.”