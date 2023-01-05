Addiction help now available for pregnant inmates at county jail

Brian Douglas, Health Department director, stands next to Roxana Brandt, a charge nurse at the Graham County Jail. Brandt is the nurse who administers methadone to pregnant women addicted to opioids through the Community Health Services agreement.

To help protect unborn children, medically assisted treatment for opioid addiction is now available for pregnant inmates at the Graham County Jail through a local source.

The Graham County Board of Supervisors finalized the agreement with Community Medical Services at their December meeting, using the local clinic to assist inmates. Through this agreement, pregnant women suffering from opioid addiction now receive treatment and counseling while incarcerated at Graham County Jail.

