ALPINE – Those who were unable to attend previous public meetings discussing the Revised Draft Environmental Impact Statement (Revised DEIS) for the Public Motorized Travel Management Plan have another chance.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests announced it would be holding two additional public meetings to discuss the travel plan draft this week. The first meeting is Oct. 23, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the Community Center in Alpine. The second meeting follows on Oct. 24 at the Heber-Overgaard Fire District Building in Overgaard, from 4 to 6 p.m.
“The open houses provide a means for the ASNF to share information with the public about the Revised DEIS, discuss the comment process and answer questions. The public may browse the information as well as speak with the subject matter experts that will be present,” the ASNF wrote.
The Travel Management Plan has faced sharp criticism from the public, local governments and law enforcement for the strictness of its proposed criteria and how it would affect a number of aspects, from travel and commerce to rescue operations.
“Established industry will be unnecessarily negatively affected by the preferred alternative, such as ranchers’ use of motorized transportation to check and repair fence lines and water sources, which benefit endangered species by helping keep grazing activities out of riparian areas and disperse the impacts of both livestock and wild game on such areas,” Greenlee County Supervisor Ron Campbell said, discussing his many concerns with the plan. “Additionally, ranchers are not able to rescue livestock that are downed for a variety of reasons, including, but not necessarily limited to, calving, illness, wild animal attack and so forth. Without the ability to get to and assist these animals, ranchers will suffer even more economic loss than their operations already face.”
Those with questions regarding the plan or for requests involving the Revised DEIS are directed to contact the Travel Management Hotline, 928-333-6267, or send an email to asnftravel@fs.fed.us.