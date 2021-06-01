The Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry will resume inmate work programs in a “phased reopening” this week.
Although details are scant at this time, Judy Keane, department spokeswoman, said June 5 or June 6 will mark the “beginning of the roll out of the program.” The whole process will take about two months, she said.
The return of the inmate workforce is a relief, said Sean Lewis, Pima town manager. Since March, the town has been employing part-time minimum wage workers to make up for the lack of the inmate workforce, but the town is still behind on its maintenance work.
“We’re behind on upkeep on the cemetery, parks, and road maintenance,” he said.
The town is expected to receive a team of 13 inmates on June 21, Lewis said. Four part-time maintenance employees will lose their jobs in the fall due to the return of the inmates, Lewis said.
The town estimated the cost of employing six full-time workers to make up for the inmates’ efforts could cost the town $100,000, Lewis said.
Lewis has requested additional inmates besides the 13 to help the town get back on top of its maintenance projects, he said. There are weeds at the cemetery that need to be pulled and various road work that needs to be done.
“We’re relieved to be getting back to normal and caught up. We feel like we can see the end of the tunnel and that things can get back to normal,” Lewis said.
Danny Smith, Graham County supervisor for District 3, said the county employs inmates mainly for working at the fairground and helping the county’s highway department.
“It’s been difficult not having those folks out there,” Smith said.
Like Pima, Graham County also hired several minimum wage employees to assist in maintenance.
The added workload put on county employees over the past year has been difficult, he said.
Eastern Arizona College spokesperson Kris McBride said the college is grateful to hear inmate work crews will be back to work soon.
Over the past year, the college hired part-time employees to make up for the inmates’ absence and their continued employment is being evaluated, McBride said.
The college has a contract with the Arizona Department of Corrections for 12 inmates, but the number can change from year to year, he said.
Greenlee County Supervisor Derek Rapier said that although the county didn’t have to hire additional workers, he’ll be glad to have the inmates back because the county was forced to reprioritize things a bit. Certain tasks, such as weed pulling, were put on the back burner.
“It’s certainly hampered us not having them,” he said.
According to ADOC, “both intergovernmental agreement (IGA) crews and Arizona Correctional Industries (ACI) work crews must be fully vaccinated prior to assuming work assignments.”
Inmates will also be required to wear masks while indoors and when close to other people. The department will also do mandatory wellness screenings for inmates, and avoid large indoor gatherings.
The department will also resume in-person inmate visitations on June 19.
Visitors will not be required to be vaccinated, but visitations will be limited to two adults and one minor at a time. Inmates will get one two-hour visitation per week. Visitations must be scheduled in advance.
The department will also resume in-person attorney visits for inmates, and volunteer service activities at the department’s Second Chance Centers.