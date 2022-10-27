ADOT conducting school essay contest to award centennial road signs

One public school in both Graham and Greenlee counties may become home to an Arizona Centennial road sign through an essay contest sponsored by the state Department of Transportation.

 COURTESY PHOTO ADOT

One public school in each of Arizona's 15 counties will have the opportunity to acquire an Arizona Centennial road sign to display somewhere on campus.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting a student essay contest to determine which public schools will get an Arizona Centennial road sign that was originally installed on the state highway system in 2012 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Arizona gaining statehood.

Tags

Load comments