Arizona’s Adult Protective Services is charged with investigating allegations of abuse, neglect, self-neglect and exploitation made involving the state’s most vulnerable adults. Recent statistics show a significant increase in the number of cases filed in Graham County from FY17 to FY19, while Greenlee County numbers remain relatively steady. Officials declined an interview request, but did respond to emailed questions. Some answers were edited for brevity.
Q: What are some of the factors that may be contributing to the increase in cases being filed in Graham County?
A: Arizona Adult Protective Services has experienced caseload growth statewide over the past few years, as has the rest of the nation, which coincides with an aging population.
Q: What kind of an impact is COVID-19 having on APS and its caseload? How many investigators does the agency have now? Are they sufficient for the caseload?
A: New reported cases dropped initially at the beginning of the pandemic as many facilities prevented visits and adult day health programs shuttered for safety. However, caseload has begun to rise again as the state reopens. Nationally, the APS programs are expecting a larger caseload once the facilities fully open. As caseload grows, APS will continue to hire and train investigators to ensure the safety of APS clients. At the end of July, APS had 147 investigators.
Q: Where are the investigators for Graham and Greenlee counties located?
A: Due to the pandemic, APS has moved to a mostly virtual model; however, prior to the pandemic, staff from DES offices located in Safford and Apache Junction served both Graham and Greenlee counties.
Q: Aside from low population, any idea why Greenlee County has so few cases reported?
A: We do not have any information to suggest why these counties have low reporting numbers.
Q: How do Graham and Greenlee counties compare to other counties when it comes to the expediency with which cases are investigated?
A: The response time for the investigator to conduct an initial face-to-face interview with the adult depends on a priority setting guide falling between one to five business days defined by the Arizona Administrative Code R6-8-206-3, regardless of county.
Q: What are some of the overall objectives of APS?
A: APS’s primary objective is to engage and partner with vulnerable adults, their families and their communities to ensure self-determination, safety, independence and the highest quality of life, and we will continue to investigate all reports and refer services to individuals in need to ensure this quality of life. APS must always prioritize the duty to protect the safety of the vulnerable adult with the adult’s right to self-determination. APS does not have the authority to take custody of adults or control of their assets, nor can APS make decisions for adults if they still have the capacity to make their own informed decisions.
The APS program serves vulnerable adults who are unable to protect themselves from abuse, neglect, or exploitation due to physical or mental impairments. Physical and cognitive difficulty are the most common forms of impairments of clients not receiving services by the DES Division of Developmental Disabilities. A client may have more than one indicator of vulnerability. The factors that contribute to abuse, neglect, and exploitation are varied, and you can learn more here.
Q: What can we do to better look after our seniors?
A: The protection and safety of vulnerable adults require the involvement of all community members. While any member of the public may voluntarily communicate to APS suspected vulnerable adult abuse, neglect (including self-neglect), or exploitation, mandatory reporters who suspect maltreatment of vulnerable adults have a duty to report these concerns to APS. Mandatory reporters are medical professionals, social services providers are the most common reporting sources, followed by family members and caregivers/residential managers.
Any person who has a reasonable basis to believe vulnerable adult maltreatment has occurred or is occurring is encouraged to file a report of vulnerable adult maltreatment to APS.
Q: Please explain how APS triages its cases.
A: The APS Central Intake Unit gathers necessary information from the reporting source during a phone interview or may initiate contact with the reporting source when information is missing from an online communication. The information is then analyzed using the CIU Guided Decision-Making Tool to determine whether the information meets statutory criteria. CIU assigns communications as an APS report when the statutory criteria are present. If the report does not meet the statutory criteria for an investigation, the reporting source is provided with information to contact other community and local organizations for services, if needed.
Q: Please tell me about the various reactions you get from seniors when called to their home. How about family members?
A: Family dynamics can play a role in the reaction which can range from total cooperation as APS can refer the vulnerable adult and their caregivers to needed services, or hostility. Reactions can vary depending on the situation and depend on the vulnerable adult’s cognitive ability to recognize help.
Q: What happens when you discover a senior is no longer mentally capable of making decisions?
A: If an individual’s capacity is in question, APS may have the adult evaluated by a physician who will determine and document whether the adult has the ability to make their own decisions. The process to “declare” someone incapacitated requires court action. If the physician determines that the adult can no longer make decisions and manage on their own, the case will be referred for the petitioning of a Guardian/Conservator.
The Judge will use the physician’s evaluation to make their decision and may appoint the Public/Private Fiduciary or other person(s) able and willing to serve.