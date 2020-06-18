After five years as Safford Unified School District’s superintendent, Ken Van Winkle said goodbye Tuesday.
While reflecting on his time with the district, Van Winkle joked some might be happy to see him go. After all, during his tenure the district was struck by a major flood and hailstorm in October 2016 that shut down schools for nine days and the schools had to be closed again in March thanks to a worldwide pandemic.
In all seriousness though, Van Winkle said he will miss the friends he’s made over the years and he hopes people think kindly of his legacy.
Van Winkle arrived in the Gila Valley in April 2015 after spending 11 years in the Heber-Overgaard School District. He’d been recruited by then-superintendent Dr. Mark Tregaskes and board president Mike DeLao. He and his wife weren’t sure they wanted to leave their home in Show Low, but then they visited the Safford Walmart.
“We went to Walmart before we did anything else and the people, I mean they didn’t know us, but they were saying ‘Hi’ and the feeling we got, the vibes, if you will, (convinced us),” Van Winkle said.
In October 2016, Van Winkle found himself shutting down all of his schools when they were severely damaged by a flood and hailstorm. Although most of the schools were up and running within nine days thanks to insurance, Lafe Nelson Elementary was so severely damaged it remained closed until the following school year. He and administrators suddenly had to find room for 600 K-6 students. They ended up building temporary classrooms in the gym at Dorothy Stinson Elementary and the library at Ruth Powell Elementary.
Just two months after the flood, the entire Safford community found itself in crisis mode. Starting in December 2016, nearly a dozen people committed suicide in a matter of months, including some children.
The district brought in professional counselors from Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Services to help students and staff through the trauma, but the district and law enforcement agencies also put together a community meeting at the David M. Player Center for the Arts.
“It brought community together, the place was packed and we had students speak,” Van Winkle remembered. “It was incredible. It brought a feeling of unity to the community that was amazing. We took a slogan that was familiar and made it our own.”
The “See, say, do something” slogan can still be found on bumper stickers all over town.
“We’ve seen evidence since that time of kids actually saving other students’, friends’ lives,” Van Winkle said.
The deaths turned out to be a teaching moment for everyone.
“It was heartbreaking for our teachers, as you can imagine. We were concerned as you always are, ‘Was it something that happened at school? Was it bullying?’ After the investigations, none of these fit into that category, thank goodness. But we really had some trainings on ‘What do we do as teachers?’” he said.
Another teachable moment came the next year when a student alleged she was being cyberbullied. She claimed another girl had issued death threats via social media and had pledged to bring a gun to school. Those posting resulted in almost half the student body of Safford High School — more than 400 students — being kept home by their parents one day.
An FBI investigation revealed the alleged victim had hacked into another girl’s account and posted the threats.
“For the young lady who went through this, being accused of it, it was so sad,” Van Winkle said. “It brought people together and the realization that they need to be careful what they say on Facebook and other social media. There were hateful, hateful things by adults said toward this student who was totally innocent. It was ugly.”
Thanks to the many conversations held after the incident, Van Winkle said students are still reporting cyberbullying when they see it.
In addition to taking the lead on community conversations, Van Winkle is also the man behind “TBSDIA.”
Throughout the district, visitors will spot “TBSDIA” painted on the walls. It stands for The Best School District in Arizona.
Three years ago, transportation supervisor Phillip Nelson urged Van Winkle to watch a video about Taitusi “Deuce” Lutui, an Arizona Cardinals football player. Lutui had decided he wanted to be the best offensive lineman in the NFL and he created a slogan for himself — T-B-O-L-I-T-N-F-L, which stands for “The Best Offensive Lineman In The NFL.”
Striving to be the best
“When I saw that, I thought, that’s what we ought to be. We want to be the best school district in Arizona so we created the acronym TBSDIA,” Van Winkle said. “We’re really trying to bring that to our teachers and our students and our parents. We realized we weren’t and we’re still probably not the best school district in Arizona, but we’re working towards it.”
He didn’t just stop with the slogan, though.
“The first thing was to bring our staff together. We had teachers at one school who didn’t know the teachers at other schools and this is a small town. So we started with volleyball games and little activities,” he said. “We had a talent show and a fashion show. Oh, my goodness you should have seen some of those. People came out of their shell, if you will and started to communicate.”
He also began inviting teachers and staff to brown bag lunches where they could discuss issues and, more importantly, solutions.
In the end, TBSDIA could end up being his biggest accomplishment, he said.
“That’s one thing that I hope has made a difference to our people, realizing that we don’t have to settle for being normal. We don’t have to settle for being just mediocre. So each year we do more and more to be the TBSDIA,” he said.
In the three years since the slogan’s adoption, Van Winkle said morale and the schools’ letter grades have improved.
Van Winkle is also proud that during his tenure, the Henry Dunkerson Pathways Academy, the first online school of its kind in the Gila Valley, was created for 7-12th graders.
He’d love to see it expanded, especially now with COVID-19 forcing school districts to think about different ways to teach students.
Van Winkle also oversaw a successful $4.9 million bond effort in 2016. It allowed the district to purchase new buses and expand the Center for the Arts, among other things. In addition, he helped obtain funds from the state’s school facilities board for a new Dorothy Stinson Elementary. It should be finished in the next 18 months or so.
A lot has changed in the 37 years since he started out his career as a sixth grade teacher, especially when you’re talking about technology.
But one thing hasn’t changed, Van Winkle said.
The kids.
“I think kids still want to succeed, they want to be good,” Van Winkle said.
What’s next for Van Winkle?
He and his wife hope to go on an 18-month mission for their church early next year.