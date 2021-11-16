After not meeting for roughly two years, Pima’s Planning and Zoning Commission has been meeting twice a month for the last couple of months to discuss regulations for an industrial zone that may or may not have been approved by the Pima Town Council.
Planning and zoning commissions, which are made up of volunteers, recommend future plans and zoning issues to town councils. They recommend where future roads should go and what parts of towns should be zoned for commercial and residential use, often with resident input.
According to Pima’s website, the commission is scheduled to meet the second Tuesday of every month as needed, but Planning and Zoning Administrator Jimmy Lofgreen, who took over the job after former Town Manager Sean Lewis left in August, said there’s no record of the commission meeting over the last two years.
Despite that fact, an industrial zone was created south of the Pima Cemetery on 20 acres the town owns.
Ty Traylor has a two-year lease for a paper and cardboard recycling plant on one acre.
Although Lofgreen said “nothing’s on paper,” new Town Manager Vernon Batty said Nick DeRusha operates a steel fabrication business out of two buildings built with materials paid for with town funds with the understanding he will pay the town back.
It’s unclear when Traylor moved onto the property, but DeRusha moved in last December, Batty said.
Asked if he would have recommended an industrial zone on that land, Lofgreen answered, “Absolutely not.”
Not only did it take away badly needed space for a cemetery expansion, but there’s no access to support those types of businesses, Lofgreen said.
“It’s too congested with regular traffic let alone semis and anything else they need to get their stuff back there,” he said.
Moreover, Lofgreen doesn’t believe industrial zones should be located on town-owned property, even if it’s clear Pima needs to create industrial zones because it’s growing.
“It was discussed sometime in the past and I can’t recall exactly when. It’s been a year or two ago. It’s been brought up, ‘Hey, we want to do this.’ ‘OK, let’s move forward making it happen,’” Lofgreen said. “No decisions were made, just move forward with regulations and such. Since that point nothing has been added to town code making an industrial zone. As of today, Pima does not have an industrial zone.”
“I wouldn’t say it was inappropriate, but I’d say it wasn’t done in the appropriate manner, that all of the prelims weren’t completed before the building started, the rules and regulations weren’t put in place, rezoning was not done, public hearings were not held,” Lofgreen said.
Neither Lofgreen nor Batty know why the commission didn’t meet, but Batty said the commission “definitely” should’ve been more involved in the development of the property near the cemetery.
Batty said Lofgreen, a former public works employee, became the planning and zoning administrator before he came on in October and had already “corrected that situation.”
“They are happy to be meeting now,” Batty said. “I would not say anyone gave me a specific explanation for why they had not been meeting. They were wanting to do their job, but there hadn’t been any meetings planned.”
It is typically a town manager that schedules the commission’s meetings, Lofgreen and Batty said.
Now the commission is busy creating the necessary regulations for that location and looking at other potential industrial zones, Lofgreen said.
The council recently gave permission to move forward “to make it as correct as possible at this point,” Lofgreen said.
“To get it moving forward we have to set regulations in place, there are no regulations for an industrial zone in Pima so we have to get those set and passed through council and zoning maps have to be redrawn with industrial zones in mind,” Lofgreen said.
Council member Sherrill Teeter said she remembers the industrial zone appearing seemingly overnight. She seems to recall approving the zone, but she knows they never voted on the town fronting the money for DeRusha’s materials.
When it came to planning and zoning-related information, Teeter said the information presented to council always seemed to be “vague.”
She’s been on the council almost five years and “it’s nice to have someone actually keeping us informed,” Teeter said.
As far as the commission not meeting regularly, Teeter said she doesn’t believe they’ve ever met regularly.
Council member Debbie Barr said she recalls being told they didn’t have a quorum a time or two, but she assumed they’d been meeting regularly.
She remembers discussions about an industrial zone, but doesn’t remember voting on one. As far as the building materials, she was unaware the town paid for DeRusha’s buildings, Barr said.
Barr expressed anger that it’s only been within the last six months that anyone has shown up at council meetings or expressed their views on town hall business.
“But this council and the prior council have always done what they thought was best for the town,” Barr said. “Mistakes were made, but they were not made out of spite. We do what we do taking the information we have into consideration.”
Planning and Zoning Commission member Carla Lemen said the commission didn’t meet because of COVID-19 and because no one scheduled meetings.
“Nobody was asking us to have a meeting to approve anything,” Lemen said.
Pima Mayor C.B. Fletcher said the commission didn’t meet because it didn’t need to meet.
The industrial zone has been in the planning stages for quite awhile and will be voted on within the next meeting or two, Fletcher said. As far as it being created without council approval and before regulations are set in place, he didn’t see an issue.
“It can be done either way,” Fletcher said. “We had tenants ready to go and we wanted to get them in there.”
With Safford and Thatcher refusing to share sales tax revenues — despite Pima residents doing all of their shopping there — Fletcher said he’s going to do everything he can to get new businesses into Pima.
As for Traylor and DeRusha, “there’s a formal contract on one and the other is with the attorney right now,” Fletcher said.
The mayor also said there’s still plenty of room left to expand the cemetery.
“I’m available and if anyone doesn’t like (the industrial zone) they should come to me,” Fletcher said. “No one ever has.”
Lofgreen said because they are “patterning off neighboring municipalities” the commission is working fairly quickly.
“It’s not like we’re starting from scratch, but we’re trying to be competitive as far as what businesses can and cannot come in,” Lofgreen said.
“They’re very motivated to get back on track and be involved,” Lofgreen said of the commission.
He expects to have a rough draft of the new regulations to discuss with the council at a Nov. 18 meeting.
Teeter is excited about the meeting.
“We all need to get on the same page,” Teeter said. “We really need to understand what’s going on.”
They’re excited about the future of Pima, Batty said.
“At this point we need to be forward thinking because we are growing rapidly and if we don’t make those decisions an industry could come and say, ‘You don’t have an industrial zone, I would like to build a building, but since you don’t, (I’m going elsewhere),’” Batty said.
Pima is definitely going through a learning curve, but Batty said he isn’t disparaging his predecessor, who was instrumental in bringing Optimal Health Systems to Pima.
“Growth is really new for Pima. It’s happened over the last few years, but the idea of growing is new to all of us so we’re trying to readjust, especially with the mine and the expansion of the mine, the idea there could be these industries who would want to be on this side of the valley coming in, going out is a shift in the way of thinking for people of Pima, in general,” Batty said. “I don’t want to disparage those who came before us too much for being behind the eight ball on it. Our focus moving forward is what can we do right now to be more attractive to business that might bring in more revenue for our town. We are growing and that growth is great, but if we don’t get more revenue to help keep up with that growth then we’re going to have quite a bit of problems.”