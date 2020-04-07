The Graham County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement Monday that Supervisor Paul David described as “good news for anyone who lives in Fort Thomas and wants to get across the river.”
The county struck an agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation that will give the county $1 million from the Federal Highway Administration to replace the Fort Thomas River Road bridge - a concrete crossing that vanishes when the Gila River runs high.
“When I first joined the board, there seemed to be a long-held feeling that we would never get another bridge there,” said Supervisor Danny Smith, who praised County Engineer Michael Bryce’s efforts in securing the funds.
The money will be used for administrative and project development costs, environmental and right of way clearances, project design and bridge construction. The county is required to contribute a 5.7 percent match, or $57,000. The new bridge will be a low-water crossing.
The project’s first phase - scoping, design and environmental - will start this year, with construction planned for 2022.
“There’s light at the end of the tunnel when it didn’t seem there ever would be,” said Supervisor Jim Palmer, whose district includes Fort Thomas.
And, while the repaving of U.S. Highway 191 south of Safford may be tentative for now, other road projects are underway or coming in the next couple of years.
North of Safford, Graham County and ADOT are building a roundabout at the intersection of 8th Avenue, Airport Road and Safford Bryce Road.
Work on the roundabout, which will replace the existing Y intersection, started in late October 2019. David said it should be finished and open to traffic around October 2020.
The county’s other main artery, U.S. Highway 70, will also see some work this year; a chip-sealing project between Bylas and Pima.
Bill Harmon, Safford district engineer with ADOT said a bid for the chip sealing would be awarded this month. Harmon added that on-site activity might not start until September.
“My concerns are two-fold; for the state highway system because that’s so important to our economy, and then the county highway system,” said David, who sits on the Southeast Arizona Governments Organization rural transportation advisory council. “The farther away you get from the Phoenix and Tucson areas, the less likely you are to have the (state) funding.”
Another concern is Safford Bryce Road, where heavy truck traffic between the roundabout and Freeport McMoRan’s Safford mine will put stress on the pavement.
“We could have a big problem there, and all we’re doing now is chip sealing,” said David.
Graham County’s dirt roads are one more issue.
“About a fifth of our roads are paved, and the other four-fifths are unpaved,” said David. “You end up with air quality issues from the dust, especially when it gets dry. You get sediment transport when it rains; water quality is degraded by all the sediment and dust.
“We’d love to have more funding. How beneficial would it be if we didn’t have that summer afternoon haze of dust from the dirt roads?”
The county will tackle one such road next spring, paving Stockton Road between Powerline and Roper Lake Roads.
David said this would improve air and water quality by reducing dust, increase driver safety and decrease the need for road maintenance. The project, with an estimated cost of $400,000, is being funded through the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund.