SONOITA—If you are willing to harness your horse and make a little journey, this cowboy festival is for you.
The Cowboy Festival, located in Sonoita is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Empire Ranch at East Empire Ranch Road. The Empire Ranch has been a working cattle ranch for 140 years. During the 1940s and 1950s, Hollywood shot multiple films on the ranch, including the John Wayne movie “Red River.”
This will be the 19th annual festival and is sponsored by the Empire Ranch Foundation. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, established in 1997 in cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management.
The festival offers horse trail rides, saddlemaking demonstrations, blacksmithing and silversmithing demonstrations, an author presentation by Alan Day featuring “Life on the Lazy B as Lived by an American Cowboy,” live music, a U.S. Cavalry regiment (Memorial) riding demonstration, a Western sepia dress-up photo booth, a silent auction, the White Mountain Apache “War Dance Warriors,” from Fort Apache, and “The Buffalo Soldiers” presentation by Charles Hancock.
A $10 entrance donation per visiting vehicle is requested.
“They work very hard putting the Cowboy Festival event on so the public can get a real and intimate view of what it’s like living on a ranch, raising cattle and being a cowboy. This is a very special place to them, and they enjoy sharing their love and passion with people who come and visit,” said Empire Ranch Foundation Board President Faith Boice in a recent press release by the foundation.