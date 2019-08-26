SAFFORD — Steve Junion said the family’s newest store has already “exceeded” the goals the owners set.
On Friday, owners Steve and Diane Junion celebrated the official grand opening of their newest store, America’s Mattress Showroom, with a Graham County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting.
“We’ve exceeded everything we planned to start at,” Steve said. “It’s really grown since the soft opening (in June); both stores have grown.”
The Junions also own Valley Furniture & Appliance on Armory Road in Safford.
“That growth stems from support in the community,” Diane said.
“That’s why we’ve been here 25 years; in fact, Oct. 1 is our 25th anniversary,” Steve said.
America’s Mattress Showroom, located in the Walmart Plaza next to the Carl’s Jr. restaurant on 20th Avenue, broke ground in October 2018.
The store opened to the public in June and features the “Sleep Simple theater that takes you through 10 or 12 questions and helps you decide what mattress is going to be best for you, depending on how you sleep and your comfort level,” said Sam Curtis, store manager, during the store’s soft opening.