When Briana Dain and Dane Mahoney were ecstatic when they bought the four-bedroom, three-bath house in Thatcher two years ago. After months of living apart, their family would be together again, they had an acre for their kids and animals to roam, and their boys loved having a skate park so close to home.
Mahoney, a Freeport-McMoRan contractor, had been living in his car for six months and driving to Tucson on his days off to see Dain and their kids, ages 17, 15 and 9. They’d spotted their dream home about six months earlier and immediately put in an offer when the price dropped $15,000.
The family packed up their Tucson home and moved in January 2020. They painted the living room and their daughter’s bedroom and added 30 chickens and a duck to the family, which also included a dog and a cat.
Six months later their world fell apart, Dain said.
It started with a lizard.
A short time after the family moved into the 2,500-square-foot home, Dain said they began noticing a surprising number of lizards, centipedes and scorpions inside.
“On the house disclosure form it did say there was a scorpion issue. Well, we’re from Arizona, scorpions are not that big a deal,” Dain, 35, said. “But we’re bringing in the pest control people and it’s just not stopping. I’d never in my life seen this many lizards, scorpions and centipedes inside a house. It was strange... It’s like we’re leaving doors open, but we’re not.”
One day, Dain spotted a lizard, but when she tried to shoo it outside it disappeared along the floorboards. Curious, she pulled back the carpet and spotted a 1 to 1.5 inch gap between the wall and the floor that she could look down into. Days later, they spotted a crack on their daughter’s freshly painted wall.
The couple called Arizona Foundation Solutions for a consultation. After visiting the home, the company representative suggested an engineer give the house a thorough inspection.
“He leaves and I’m going through this entire house. I’m looking at it from top to bottom and every single room had been patched and painted in certain areas where cracks had come through. Every single room from the floor to the top,” Dain said.
She also found cracked and separated tiles that had been filled in, she said.
After the engineer prepared his report, the Dain/Mahoney clan gets the news — their $290,000 home needs more than $80,000 in repairs. The ground underneath the house is “heaving,” the slab is cracked and one side of the house is four inches higher than the other. The engineer recommends underpinning areas of the house that are experiencing movement and lowering the moisture content of the clay by depressurizing the soil.
The expert
Brian Guthrie, Arizona Foundation Solutions’ senior consultant for Southern Arizona, handled the case. He estimates he visits Graham County at least eight times a month to meet with clients who are concerned about their home’s foundation.
“In Graham County there’s silty, sandy soil that’s not as strong as other soils and if home builders don’t compact it before they build it can cause issues,” Guthrie said. “You could be in a house five years and all of a sudden see issues.”
There are also times when even properly compacted dirt can be impacted by poor drainage, overly dry conditions and the natural movement of the earth, he said.
“If there’s poor drainage, the water will soften the soil, the soil will wash away and those load-bearing walls have nowhere to go but down,” Guthrie said.
Graham County residents see more issues with their foundations than those in Pima and Maricopa counties, Guthrie said.
Among the tell-tale signs? Cracks in tiles, walls and the corners of window sills, plus doors and windows that don’t close properly, he said.
While most people assume such issues are the natural result of settling, home should settle within the first year, he said.
The engineer he called in to access the Dain/Mahoney home said it needed 30 “piles,” or engineered foundation supports, to shore it up and that was why the quote was so high, Guthrie said.
Anyone buying a home in Graham County really ought to call in an engineer beforehand, he said.
“Per capita, Graham County has the most issues,” Guthrie said. “I’ve done a lot of work out there.”
Their decision
Once she and her husband saw the price tag to fix their home, Dain said they reached out to Paul Loucks, a Tucson attorney with DeConcini, McDonald, Yetwin and Lacy.
“This is our home. This is our everything. We’re just regular people. We’re not rich,” Dain said. “This was supposed to be the last place we raised our children. This is a very emotional thing. We put everything into it.”
They told Loucks everything. They explained they’d researched and hired a local home inspector before buying the home. They said they’d specifically asked about the foundation and been told it was fine. They told him the inspector had pointed out a few small electrical issues and recommended they lubricate the windows so they’d open easier. They showed him the disclosure form from the sellers that said there was a lizard problem and the wash on their acre-property needed to be maintained to avoid flooding.
They told Loucks exactly how upset they were.
“We’re not experts in this area. That’s why we’re hiring experts. We’re asking the questions, we did our due diligence. We didn’t just buy a house on a whim... We did what we were supposed to do,” Dain said.
Loucks said that because the home was more than 10 years old, they couldn’t file a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. He recommended they try to rescind the contract with the sellers because they believed the sellers didn’t disclose issues with the home’s foundation.
However, Loucks also notified them the contract they signed with the sellers required them to go through mediation.
Wanting to gather as much evidence as possible, Dain began to research. She sifted through the sellers’ social media accounts, she contacted the AROC, she spoke with neighbors.
What she found shocked her.
She learned the home inspector was, if not related by blood, closely associated with the sellers of the home. The home itself was built by relatives of the sellers and at least one of them had been in trouble with the AROC on multiple occasions.
She also found evidence the homeowners had failed to disclose yet another major issue. Dain found social media posts about a three-foot flood on the property and pictures with sandbags.
And while no one in her family is allergic to animals, she also saw pictures of pigs, rabbits, lizards and tortoises — animals that should have been disclosed by the sellers but were not.
Most importantly, Dain said she found pictures of a cover-up.
“When you go to court and you make a case against someone you have to have big-time evidence,” Dain said. “I was able to find pictures showing there were cracks in certain years of the house and I was able to compare it to pictures when they were selling the house and those cracks weren’t there.”
As she dug more and more, the stay-at-home mom said she became ill and that illness grew worse and worse. She eventually sought medical help and learned she had Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, which is caused by exposure to mold. Two mold experts tested the house and confirmed there was mold throughout.
“I got to the point where most days I’m hardly getting out of bed, I’m not even getting dressed. My mind seems like it’s going crazy,” Dain said. “One doctor said, ‘You have to get out of this home. If you have to live in a tent in the backyard, I don’t care. You are not going to get well or feel better from treatment until you have zero exposure from that house.’”
Eleven months after moving into the house, the family abandoned it in November 2020, taking up residence in a small travel trailer on their property.
All of their money was tied up with attorneys and they couldn’t afford to rent a place, they still had to pay a mortgage and other bills, she said.
Dain said she felt horrible for delving into the sellers’ background so much, but she was on a mission.
“I had a job to do. I had to get my family out of there. We had to get our life back. We could not stay in this house,” Dain said. “It was devastating to my psyche. This is not me. I’m now not living my life. I’m sick. We’re in a financial hellhole. Our house is cracking apart, our children are in limbo and watching us fall apart.”
Around the time they move into the trailer, Dain and Mahoney attended mediation sessions with the sellers. It didn’t go well for them.
At first they were offered $5,000 and then $7,000. They were accused of making up stories just to get out of the contract, Dain said.
They refused the offers and moved into arbitration.
In August, just before depositions were scheduled to take place, Dain said the sellers agreed to buy back the house for the purchase price. Although they were out thousands of dollars — the cost of all of the contractors, attorneys’ fees and medical expenses, Dain said she was glad to see the matter come to a close.
Loucks, the couple’s attorney, said he recommended they take the deal because one never knows how things are going to shake out in the courtroom.
“I thought it was a good offer, but I do wish it had been more,” Loucks said. “Still, it allowed them to do what they needed to do.”
The work Dain put into the case was exceptional, he said.
“I’d say she’s in the top five percent of people when it came to putting her elbows into finding what she could,” Loucks said. “I’d like to think we would’ve found some of the social media statements independently, but because of her it really sped the case along.”
The social media post Dain found about the prior flooding was especially important to the case, Loucks said.
For sale again
Dain said her husband has taken another job in Tucson and they are now living in a larger RV and waiting for the housing market to improve.
She went to the press because she hopes others can learn from their experience.
“This was a nightmare, a complete disaster,” she said.
She recently learned the house, with a fresh paint job, is back up for sale at an even higher price. Upset, she posted a warning on her Facebook page, sharing pictures of her experts’ reports and advising would-be buyers to hire engineers and unbiased home inspectors to examine the house before buying it.
Dain insisted she’s not trying to be vindictive.
“This is not me. This is not the person that I am. I am not an evil ugly person. I don’t want to create problems in anyone’s life. I am not devious, not spiteful in anyway. I’m not a person who goes around and tries to hurt people, at all,” she said. “I just don’t want another family to go through what we went through. We barely made it out.”