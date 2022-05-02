The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will be celebrating during their 100th anniversary event on Saturday, May 7 from 1 to 4:30 p.m., at the Lloyd C. HIll post at 51 Frisco Ave. in Clifton.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 supports veterans at home and abroad, and does so following four principles: “Justice, Freedom, Democracy and Loyalty.” The unit does quite a bit for veterans and assists them in as many ways as they can, according to Erica Gonzalez, a member of Unit 28.
“We even have members in the group that transport veterans to the hospital and help them tend to their needs as much as possible,” Gonzalez said.
The public is encouraged to join the event, which will honor those who served and those who assist them with an opening ceremony featuring a flag folding, and the singing of the national anthem.
Following opening ceremonies, the audience will hear from several important members of the American Legion Auxiliary, including junior auxiliary member Ember Martinez. There will then be a call to the public, followed by music and food.
“We will have American Legion officers helping with all of this,” Gonzalez said.
She said she hopes to see lots of members of the community at Saturday’s event.
“We need the general public’s support as much as they can give,” she said.