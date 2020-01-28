SAFFORD — A team of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) members have come to Safford to support environmental conservation, food security and education.
The group of 12 young adults arrived Jan. 11 and will be serving here through April 2.
This AmeriCorps NCCC team is serving with the Gila Valley Collaborative, whose mission is to bring Gila Valley nonprofit organizations together to create a healthier and more sustainable community. The organizations in the Gila Valley Collaborative work to improve water quality, provide impoverished families with healthy food, and create educational opportunities for local school children and community members.
Over the course of this 12-week project, this AmeriCorps NCCC team will work to restore habitat along the Gila River by removing the invasive salt cedar tree and replacing it with native vegetation.
They will also work with Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry to provide locally grown and pesticide-free vegetables, distribute food bank staples to low-income residents, and assist with the elementary school STEM education program.
Finally, this NCCC team will work with the Graham County Cooperative Extension to clean out and repair gabion baskets, stabilizing unpaved roads and reducing the amount of sediment and pollution that wash off into the waterway.
AmeriCorps NCCC first served with the Gila Valley Collaborative in early 2018. Since then, three teams previously served over 10,000 hours with the organization.
AmeriCorps NCCC is a full-time, residential, national service program in which about 1,700 young adults serve nationwide annually. During their 10-month term, Corps Members — all 18 to 24 years old — work on teams of eight to 12 on projects that address critical needs.
In exchange for their service, AmeriCorps members receive $6,195 to help pay for college, or to pay back existing student loans. Other benefits include a small living stipend, room and board, and travel.
For more information about AmeriCorps NCCC, visit the website at www.americorps.gov/nccc.