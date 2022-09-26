Leeloo

Adi Scott, of Safford, holds 2022 Chihuahua Race champion Leeloo on Saturday.

The average Chihuahua runs at speeds of eight to 12 miles per hour, but with proper training, experts say, the tiny but high-energy pups can hit speeds up to 21 mph.

What the experts don’t say, however, is that those bursts of speed won’t always propel the dogs in the desired direction. What’s more, sometimes their motors don’t engage at all, causing their legs to remain locked in place until they’re good and ready to do otherwise.

FROM LEFT: Aleck Verdugo, holding Tyke, a senior dog that did not compete; Alexia Montez, holding one of two dogs entered Saturday named Lola; Deanna Villalba, and Arianna Montez, holding her dog Chase, wait for the start of the Chihuahua Races in downtown Safford.  
Eventual champ, Leeloo, edges third-place finisher, Rocky, in one of the heats of the Chihuahua Races on Saturday at the 2022 SalsaFest in downtown Safford.
Tabetha Aranda's 2021 champ Cooper, racing Saturday as "Corn Dog," looked like a lock to repeat in the early going of the 2022 Chihuahua Races in downtown Safford.
Safford resident Sunny Aguilar holds her dog Rocky before the start of Saturday's Chihuahua Races at the 2022 SalsaFest.
Phyllicia Ruiz, of Clifton, holds costume contest winner, Batty, after Saturday's Chihuahua Races in downtown Safford.

