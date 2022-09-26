FROM LEFT: Aleck Verdugo, holding Tyke, a senior dog that did not compete; Alexia Montez, holding one of two dogs entered Saturday named Lola; Deanna Villalba, and Arianna Montez, holding her dog Chase, wait for the start of the Chihuahua Races in downtown Safford.
The average Chihuahua runs at speeds of eight to 12 miles per hour, but with proper training, experts say, the tiny but high-energy pups can hit speeds up to 21 mph.
What the experts don’t say, however, is that those bursts of speed won’t always propel the dogs in the desired direction. What’s more, sometimes their motors don’t engage at all, causing their legs to remain locked in place until they’re good and ready to do otherwise.
This element of uncertainty was key to what made the Chihuahua Races at the 2022 SalsaFest so entertaining.
The Chihuahua Races have been part of the Safford Lions Club’s fundraising efforts for the past dozen years or so, according to club member Kathy Grimes, who was in charge of the event. The popular event has remained untainted by doping scandals and other underhanded machinations so common at the track, Grimes confirmed, although she said (in jest) there may have been some back-alley wagering at times.
Most of the funding for the races came from Arizona G&T Cooperatives’ $1,000 sponsorship, although contestants did pay a $5 entry fee to participate.
There were 11 contestants in all, including 2021 winner Cooper, who was accompanied by his human, Tabetha Aranda, of Safford.
Cooper, who competed Saturday as “Corn Dog,” showed up looking the part of a champ. He was decked out in red-white-and-blue boxing trunks and cape, à la Apollo Creed. And from the jump, he looked like a lock to retain his belt. He won his first heat in a blink and continued to scale the winner’s side of the tournament bracket until he was the last dog left without a loss.
There were a few promising challengers, including a former champ, Lola, who was a force in the early heats, and Rocky, who competed last year as a puppy but was disqualified.
“I think he’s grown up since then,” Rocky’s human, Sunny Aguilar, said before Saturday’s races.
Aguilar said her dog and Cooper were training partners and had been preparing for Saturday’s races for the past two months. Nevertheless, she was careful to manage expectations for race day.
“He’s just happy to be here,” she said.
The training paid off for Rocky, however, as he ultimately emerged from the consolation race to take third place over Lola.
Rocky and his owner collected $5 in prize money for the showing.
Meanwhile, Cooper was matched in the finals against a 2-year-old named Leeloo, whom he had dispatched previously in a preliminary heat.
“She was nervous in that first race,” Leeloo’s human, Adi Scott, explained. “She had to get used to it.”
Leeloo didn’t have any specialized training going into Saturday’s competition other than normal play, but Scott said her dog is very good at coming when called. That was clearly true as Leeloo made her ascent up the consolation side of the bracket until she found herself matched up against a supremely confident Cooper, whom she’d have to beat twice to take his title.
She surprised just about everyone at the track by doing just that.
“She thrived as an underdog,” Adi Scott’s husband, Matt, remarked.
Leeloo collected $100 in prize money and a tiny sombrero as this year’s champ. Second-place finisher Cooper was awarded $50.
“We’re so proud of him,” Aranda said.
Cooper was also entered in the event’s costume competition, but he was edged by Clifton resident Phyllicia Ruiz’s dog Batty, who was decked out as an East Indian princess. Her fashion statement earned a cool $10 in prize money.