The City of Safford held a ground-breaking ceremony Thursday morning for its new 6,400 square-foot facility. The $2.3 million facility is expected to be completed by the end of April. In addition to the building itself, 10 new off-street parking spaces and a sally-port will be created. Mayor Jason Kouts thanked council members for approving the project and pointed out the city did not have to raise taxes for it. He also told Safford officers “You rock!”
