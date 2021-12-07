DSC_0231 (1).JPG

SEACAP won in the Non-Profit category of the 24th Annual Country Financial Light Parade held Dec. 4 in Safford.

 Eastern Arizona Courier photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The winners of the 24th Annual Country Financial Light Parade:

Family & Friends - Zumba Fitness of the Gila Valley

School - First United Methodist Preschool

Non- Profit - SEACAP

Government - Graham County

Small Business - LifeNet 10

Large Business - Open Loop Energy

Tags

Load comments