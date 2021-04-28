The Safford Downtown Association held its annual appreciation luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Safford Theatre and presented the Best of Safford Awards, which were based on residents' votes.
The winners were:
Best Dining Experience: Casa Mañana
Best Customer Service: Safford Building Supply
Best Business Remodel: Copper Steer Steakhouse
Best Newcomer: Brotein Shakes
Best Business Excellence, Service: Palmer & Johnson Family Dental
Best Business Excellence, Retail: Enchanted Boutique
Best Business, Community Service: Ginaveve's Market Place
The association also recognized the late Bill Lewis during the event. Lewis, who died April 19, was a driving force behind the Gila Valley Historical Preservation Committee, which merged into the Safford Downtown Association. The association's projects include the restoration of the Safford Theatre. A plaque bearing his image and that of his wife, Gwen, will hang in a place of prominence inside the theatre, which is close to being finished.