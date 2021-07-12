Double R Communications threw its 20th Annual Battle of the Bands at the Graham County Fairgrounds Saturday. Below are the winners:
First Place: Borrowed Time
Second Place: Zaylie and Love Riot
Third Place: Lucky J's
Best bassist : Evan Jernigan, Second Hand Smoke
Best Speciality Instrumentalist : Jeremy Scott, 4 Piece Scott's
Best Drummer: Addison Fowler, Celestial Exile
Jim Aker Memorial Best Guitarist: Josh Titla, Celestial Exile
Best Vocalist (tie): Zaylie Windsor, Ginni Gin and Jace Hughes, Zaylie and Love Riot