Animal Control waiving adoption fees for some dogs through Friday BY EA COURIER STAFF Jul 16, 2022 Jul 16, 2022 Updated 45 min ago Graham County Animal Control is waiving the adoption fees for select dogs until July 22.For more detailed information and photos of the selected dogs, visit the Graham County Animal Control Facebook page.Animal Control is located at 300 W. Old Country Club Road. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday.Call (928) 348-6676 for more information.