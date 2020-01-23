SAFFORD — They came from across the United States’ southwest to show off their birds.
The Gila Valley Poultry Association presented its annual Safford Poultry Show on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the agriculture building at Graham County Fairgrounds, featuring all manner of fowl, including chickens, ducks and turkeys.
“We work on this all year long, but that last week is really intense,” said Shane Hawkins, who co-organizes the event with his brother, Travis. “Aaron and Amber Richards also do a lot for this show.
There were 550 birds on hand for viewing at this year’s show, from 55 exhibitors from Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado.
Birds were judged by Eric Kutch, a licensed judge from the American Poultry Association, as well as being a master breeder-exhibitor. The winners named show champion and reserve show champion received plaques and monetary awards. Other winners received trophies/ribbons plus monetary awards.
“This event allows people who share the love of raising fowl to get together and share,” Hawkins said. “My favorite part of this, though, is seeing a little kids’ eyes when they see something they like.”