Hundreds of eager students are off and running to score the most items collected in the annual food drive contest pitting local primary and elementary schools to help the hungry.
By classroom, they are vying to celebrate their efforts with a party of pizza, cupcakes and a chance to tour a LifeNet helicopter.
The heat is on – contributors have until Nov. 19 to collect as many non-perishables as possible.
Last year, the event drew 41,000 food items; this year’s event should be even better, said event organizer Reed Richins in a pitch to schools about the event. He did not respond to requests for further information as to what food banks would benefit, however, Safford-based Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry likely will be one, as in the past.
Yearly, it serves roughly 9,500 household members, the majority in Graham County but a few in Greenlee County too, Executive Director Stacey Scarce said. Overall, Graham is home to 39,000 residents and Greenlee, 9,500, per U.S. Census.
Requests for food assistance from the public “rose tremendously” as COVID initially spread, then decreased likely due to the death of some patrons to COVID or other causes, Scarce said. Still others feared leaving home to seek out food supplies.
Although demand has diminished to pre-COVID levels, it’s been fluctuating, with approximately 80 percent of users coming for help one to four times a year, Scarce said.
“They’re living on the edge,” she said. “Sometimes they just can’t pay bills due to other expenses, like their car broke down, their kids needed clothes.”
She knows of eight families totaling 29 people, who come monthly to fill a need.
Need among regular users – seniors, grandparents raising grandkids and single parents with kids – is ongoing, she noted.
All non-perishable contributions from the public are welcome, but highest on the wish-list are canned meats, peanut butter, soups (hearty and cream-style), all variety of fruit, and large bags of dried beans and rice, which can be divvied up into smaller ones. There’s generally an overabundance of corn and beans, but none will be turned away, Scarce said.
Volunteers from the community are also sorely needed. On distribution days, it’s up to her and one volunteer assisting sometimes 50-plus families, she said. Anyone interested may call her at 337-326-0709 for details.
The contest has become a tradition over the years, said Mike Moreno, longtime principal at Dorothy Stinson Elementary in Safford.
“The kindergartners are the ones to watch,” he said. “They’re super excited because it’s their first year.”
Sponsors include Valley Furniture, Domino’s Pizza, Graham County Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Trophies N Tees, Cakes with TLC, Sparklight, Mack’s Auto Supply and Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, who, with members of Richins’ crew at Double-R Communications, will pick up the food collections and deliver for local distribution.