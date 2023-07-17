Pioneer Days Parade

The parade is one of the highlights of the annual Pioneer Days celebration.

 FILE PHOTO

Gila Valley’s annual celebration of Mormon pioneers’ 1847 arrival in the Salt Lake Valley is set to begin Friday with two days of athletics, showmanship, pageantry and family fun.

The theme of this year’s Gila Valley Pioneer Days is “Roll Forth,” a phrase that harkins back to the directive given to passengers on the wagon trains as they made their way from Nauvoo, Ill., and other parts of the Midwest to escape religious persecution.

Tags

Load comments