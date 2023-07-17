Gila Valley’s annual celebration of Mormon pioneers’ 1847 arrival in the Salt Lake Valley is set to begin Friday with two days of athletics, showmanship, pageantry and family fun.
The theme of this year’s Gila Valley Pioneer Days is “Roll Forth,” a phrase that harkins back to the directive given to passengers on the wagon trains as they made their way from Nauvoo, Ill., and other parts of the Midwest to escape religious persecution.
If there are any ox carts or covered wagons in view this weekend, they’re likely to be limited to the grounds at Pima’s Vard Lines Memorial Arena, site of Friday night’s family rodeo, or on the streets of Pima on Saturday event, when the annual Pioneer Days Parade takes place.
Sports figure prominently again in this year’s schedule. Although there will be no 5K run this year, there will continue to be pickleball, co-ed volleyball and 3-on-3 basketball.
Activities will kick off bright and early Friday at 6 a.m. with mixed doubles pickleball at the Thatcher High School tennis courts. Competition will be split between players 50 and older and those 49 and younger. There will be 16 teams in each division.
Competition will open with round-robin play before shifting to single elimination to determine the winners. Play will start at 6 a.m. each day and is expected to wrap up by 9 a.m.
Pickleball will resume at the same time and same place Saturday with men’s doubles and women’s doubles competitions. The age divisions used in the mixed doubles tournament will again apply.
Co-ed volleyball competition will take place starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at several school gyms in Graham County. There will be three tournaments in all, split among “more competitive,” “less competitive” and “recreational” divisions. The top end of the scale includes the “ringers,” particularly former pro and college players, although less experienced players can try their luck. In the middle range, think someone who might have played in high school or in a rec league, while the third division is geared to players who may not have much experience but want to play with their family or friends.
Players must be 14 or older. Teams can consist of as many as eight players, but no more than six of them can be on the court at any given time. At least three of them must be female and — with the exception of blocks — at least one of them has to record a touch before the ball is returned over the net.
The 3-on-3 basketball tournament will begin at 1 p.m., shortly after completion of volleyball play.
There are four divisions in the 3-on-3 basketball competition: 10 and under, 13 and under, 17 and under, and open.
Teams can have up to four members, and no member can compete for more than one team.
Registration for both volleyball and basketball closed Tuesday, but there’s still a chance to sign up to race stick horses, chase greased pigs, play musical chairs on horseback and more during Friday night’s family rodeo.
Signups start at 6 p.m. and end at 6:45 p.m. Events will start at 7 p.m. sharp. Contact Braden Hawkins at (928) 792-6513 for more information.
A family dance will follow the rodeo, beginning about 8:30 p.m.
Prior to the rodeo, fans of song, dance and other performing arts provided by folks they may know will want to be at the David M. Player Center for the Arts in Safford for Gila Valley Pioneers Day Variety Show. Members of the community will again take the stage to show off their talents.
The performances are set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $3 per person.
Saturday’s Pioneers Day Parade is set to begin in Pima at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed with dinner and games starting at 6 p.m. The festivities will end with fireworks at dusk.