The Safford Downtown Association is hoping to move forward with this year’s Merry Main Street and Light Parade events, but will be discussing options Sept. 30.
Merry Main Street is scheduled for the night after Thanksgiving every year. Traditionally, a decorated tree on Safford’s Main Street is lit while community youngsters play in bounce houses. Many of the businesses located on Main Street are open during the event and locals stroll the downtown area. Santa also makes an appearance.
The Light Parade kicks off on the first day of December. Businesses, families, school bands and churches decorate tractors, trucks and floats with Christmas lights and travel down Safford’s Main Street. Live music entertains attendees while Santa Claus visits with the children.
The Downtown Association is planning to hold the events, but if COVID-19 numbers increase, Jo Hancock, association secretary said some COVID-19 safety measures will be put into place.
Bounce houses can’t be sanitized after each use so she’ll be investigating other options, she said.
As for the light parade, it may be elongated to accommodate more distance between viewers on the side of the route.
“We’re basically doing a little bit of preparation and formulation of ideas,” said Hancock.
Association board member John Howard said a special Downtown Association meeting is scheduled for September 30 at 1 p.m. at the Safford City Annex Building to discuss the events.
“At this point we’re going to go ahead as usual, going with the idea that we’re going to have the parade 100 percent at this time,” Howard said. “(But) we’re all in limbo and everybody is wanting to go all the way, but we just don’t know.”