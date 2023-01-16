Sandhill crane

A sandhill crane takes flight at the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area near Tombstone.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WILLCOX — An estimated 41,358 sandhill cranes have been making their annual winter visit to the Sulphur Springs and Gila River valleys over the past several weeks, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

AZGFD released its annual sandhill crane count in conjunction with the start of the 30th annual Wings Over Willcox Birding & Nature Festival, which started Thursday and concluded on Sunday.

