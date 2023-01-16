WILLCOX — An estimated 41,358 sandhill cranes have been making their annual winter visit to the Sulphur Springs and Gila River valleys over the past several weeks, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
AZGFD released its annual sandhill crane count in conjunction with the start of the 30th annual Wings Over Willcox Birding & Nature Festival, which started Thursday and concluded on Sunday.
The largest concentration of the birds, 21,919 of them, was found in the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area near Tombstone, AZGFD reported. Most of the rest, 13,896, were in the Willcox Playa. Crane Lake had 920; Safford Valley-Duncan had 2,570; Bonita had 133, and 1,920 were scattered among various other locations.
Sandhill cranes travel thousands of miles to spend their winter in southern Arizona, AZGFD said. Some cranes come to Arizona from nesting grounds as far north as Siberia. Most winter in the Sulphur Springs Valley, but smaller numbers can be found along the Gila and Colorado rivers.
AZGFD said birds start arriving in mid-September to early October and leave in mid-February to mid-March for breeding grounds to the north.
The cranes usually fly out as a group at dawn to feed, gleaning grain from farmers’ fields. AZGFD said most cranes follow this feeding pattern, but some linger in or near their roosts. Most return from feeding between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Sandhill crane tours were among the featured activities of the Wings over Willcox festival.