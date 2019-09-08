THATCHER- An annual symposium will focus on new topics this year for the youth, including all terrain vehicle accidents, internet safety and trauma.
The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition puts on the symposium annually, inviting authorities in various fields to discuss a plethora of topics circling the current substance abuse situation in the county and state. This year will be the 14th event, and will include topics focusing on various types of safety as well. Located at the Eastern Arizona College Activity Center, the event will be on September 18 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Tickets for the event are available through eventbrite at gcsac.com. The event holds seminars for adults as well as youth, and this year the youth’s seminars will be different than in previous years.
“Come and gather information. We all need to be up on the latest because these trends change so frequently,” said Substance Abuse Coalition director Kathy Grimes. “This year we will be discussing the hot topics including safety of ATVs and UTVs, as well as internet safety regarding human trafficking. And we know that vaping is getting to be at epidemic levels.”
The adult seminars in the symposium will include multiple presentations on marijuana and and the upcoming 2020 marijuana initiative. Drug dependence will also be highlighted by Jason Hutchnings of Awakenings Recovery.
This year the youth will also be given a time to focus on media creations circling vaping. The youth coalition will be able to publish internet, radio and newspaper advertising regarding vaping due to the coalition’s award of a grant specifically for vaping awareness.