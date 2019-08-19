SAFFORD — The El Charro restaurant bustled Friday as locals supported the Special Olympics by eating lunch amd tipping their local law enforcement volunteer waiters.
Local law enforcement personnel volunteered Friday as waiters and seaters, with all tips they collected going directly to fund the Arizona Special Olympics.
“I attend this event every year, and I think it’s incredibly important to support the Special Olympics,” Carrie Gilbert said.
The tip jar alone collected $920 in cash. The complete total of tips will be available shortly but had not been counted at press time.
“It is always a great time working the Tip-A-Cop fund-raiser. The staff at El Charro are fantastic and fun to work with. The event went great, and the teamwork between the law enforcement agencies is evident,” said event orchestrator Josh Bratner. “I'd like to thank everyone in the community that came out to help us support the Special Olympics, and a giant thank you to Thomas Biggs for hosting the event. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again at next year’s event.”