Coralee Allen’s has little or no recollection of what happened to her on May 13, but her scars will always tell the tale. That’s the day she lost nearly a month of her life to a coma, the result of getting hit by a driver who had been drinking.
When she woke up on June 7, her body bore the scars of life-saving surgeries that she wasn’t aware she’d had. A cage surrounded her hips, cradling the front and rear of her shattered pelvis and a broken left femur.
But if anyone will be able to pull through what seems like an insurmountable battle, it will be Allen. She’s had some experience with recovery, although of a different sort. After kicking an addiction to meth, Allen decided to be of service by working at Safford’s Awakening Recovery Center. Dedicated to staying clean and sober, her doctors are aware of her history, and Allen refuses to take any narcotic pain medication as she embarks on an arduous and painful physical recovery.
It’s a good thing, then, that Allen had someone looking out for her as she lay unresponsive in a hospital bed: her big brother, Adam Rossow.
Rossow was driving behind Allen in a side-by-side ATV when a truck struck her ATV. One of Allen’s daughters had decided to stay home, the other rode with her, along with Allen’s niece. It was unusual for Allen to not be wearing a helmet, and it was an evening ride.
But, Rossow said, there was a reason for that.
Putting others first
“Coralee is helmet-adamant,” he said. “She spent almost an hour checking to see if the helmets fit [the kids].”
But at the last minute, she’d given hers up to someone else.
Rossow said he and Allen’s mother had a sort of sixth sense before she passed away, and both of the siblings feel the same.
“We’re both very intuitive,” Rossow said.
“Once he passed, I felt it,” Rossow said, explaining that he was aware the truck was going to hit his sister before they’d even collided. He couldn’t drive any faster; there was nothing he could do but watch it happen.
Decked out with LED lights, Allen’s ATV was brilliantly lit.
“You could have seen her a mile away,” Rossow said.
Nonetheless, the truck hit the driver’s side head on. Allen was thrown across the front seat, over her niece’s lap (who also sustained injuries). Allen’s breathing was irregular, her heart beat distant when medics arrived 20 minutes later. She never regained consciousness.
“I said my goodbyes,” Rossow said.
Defying the odds
After being flown to Tucson that night, Allen was rushed into emergency surgery for severe internal injuries. Doctors operated on her liver, lower intestine, bladder, colon and a collapsed lung. She had a fractured skull, bleeding on her brain and her collar bones had snapped in half.
Allen’s two daughters, Abigale and Nevaeh, went to stay with their former foster family. Allison and David Bryce had taken care of the girls when they were removed from Allen’s care during her drug addiction. They had become like family, actually helping Allen regain custody for his children.
“If anything ever happens to me, I want the girls to go to David and Allison,” she’d told her brother just two weeks before the accident.
(Incredibly, also in that two-week period, Allen accepted an offer on her house, and paid off all of her debt.)
After witnessing his mother’s death, Rossow was adamant about not seeing Coralee until she regained consciousness.
“I didn’t want to visit her until she woke up,” he said. “She understands my reasoning.”
Allen too, had witnessed her mother’s death from cancer. She knew what is was like to have that be a final memory.
With their father estranged from their lives, Allen had given her brother power of attorney, a position he says is incredibly difficult. Until Allen miraculously came to, he’d been close to letting family know they had a month to travel to Arizona and say their goodbyes before taking his sister off life support.
Next steps
After moving from the ICU into a nursing home, where Allen finally came out of the coma, the recovery time was estimated at six weeks before she could move to the next facility to start physical therapy.
Allen was out within two weeks, and has begun physical therapy. Already petite, she shrank from 98 to 84 pounds and is slowly regaining strength and dexterity. To help build weight, she remains on a feeding tube at night.
She struggles with some basic dexterity, so she and Rossow use video chat.
“She won’t be walking for a while,” Rossow said.
The external cage was removed Thursday, but there’s a six-week estimate for being upright again.
In the meantime, Allen has remained positive.
“She’s pretty lighthearted about it,” Rossow said.
He and his wife Brittany have a few terms for the inexplicable instances that have followed Allen’s remarkable journey: a God-incident, or a Coincagod. Their strong LDS faith has helped them navigate running five local business, helping with their nieces and providing legal support to Allen.
One day at a time
Rossow started a GoFundMe for his sister to help pay for unforeseen expenses, at https://bit.ly/3Nzy1mr. He is the midst of planning an event in August with bouncy castles, cornhole and raffles, with proceeds going toward his sister’s recovery.
“My sister and I are pro-second chances,” Rossow said, “but not in this case.”
He explained the driver who hit Allen and the girls had 18 prior convictions. Officials are awaiting the results of blood work needed to press DUI charges, but the driver has been arrested for breaching probation.
Anthony J. Ramirez from the firm Warnock, MacKinlay & Carman in Phoenix has agreed to represent Allen.
As Allen is not yet able to write or type and was in a great deal of pain, she dictated a message to her brother for the folks of Safford:
“He almost killed me and 2 little girls. You think after a night out you’re ok to drive home. Please think twice, call someone. He came close to killing us all. It’s not worth it, now he has to look in the mirror every day and see what he has done to us,” she said.
On June 27, 44 days after the accident, Allen’s daughters got to visit their mom for the first time.
“They played rummy, and the room was full of laughter,” Rossow said.