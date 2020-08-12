Lorrain Jurado loves what she does. Yes, the 12-hour shifts are long. Yes, she’s dealing with people on what is probably one of the worst days of their life, but in the end, she loves being able to help people.
Jurado is a dispatcher in the Graham County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center.
When someone calls 911 it’s Jurado and her colleagues who — without hesitation or panic — send police and firefighters to the scene or, in the case of medical emergencies, transfer the call to the Lifeline Ambulance Service.
Every police officer and firefighter who works within Graham County is dispatched by those who work at the center. Arizona Department of Public Safety officers are dispatched through a separate center.
The center is gated and located in a small insignificant-looking brown brick building in Thatcher.
On the inside, the air conditioning softly hums as it beats back the summertime heat outside. The Graham County Dispatch sheriff badge is on the left wall of the main room with a light above it.
Voices echo out of small speakers between beeps, whistles, and the sounds of radio static. The building, which was constructed in 2006, is complete with a kitchen and bathroom. The main room is filled with four stations, each with three different computer monitors, microphones, and two keyboards.
Dispatchers have access to a GPS location system which allows them to view the location of the 9-1-1 caller.
A tweeting siren sound indicates a 9-1-1 call, which is answered promptly with the words, “Nine-one-one, what’s your emergency?”
Training to answer the call
The training program is 10-weeks, followed by a shadowing period where the employee works closely with a senior dispatcher. While in training, the trainee has to learn each name and badge number of local officers and deputies. They must also memorize the name and location of each trailer park in the county. In addition, trainees also go on a ride-along with one of the local police officers in order to understand their viewpoint.
Pima resident Morgan Taylor, 20, began her training June 22. Although she is a beautician by day, Taylor said she wants to work in the first responder field because her father was a firefighter.
Last week, Taylor was answering the phone and turning to Lead Dispatcher Lorrain Jurado for answers to her questions.
“I like helping people. I’ve always been very calm under pressure, it’s nice I can do that for other people when they’re not calm,” Taylor said. “I like it, it’s fun.”
She keeps her anxiety bottled up while at work, but when she goes home she lets out a sigh of relief and lets it go, Taylor said.
Since she is a night person, she doesn’t mind the long night 12-hour shifts. The most difficult aspect so far is knowledge retention and using the information she knows in a high-stress environment.
Jurado, who has been a dispatcher for six years, said Taylor has been showing exceptional skill as a dispatcher and she’s impressed with how well she has been doing.
Some trainees show hesitation while talking on the radio, not wanting to do it until they are certain of what to say. Taylor used the radio as soon as she could, Jurado said.
Why dispatch?
Jurado, who has a background in corrections, said she already understood the majority of the job. She enjoys helping people and appreciates being able to work inside and out of the heat.
“I love this job, I love the work that we do. I think it’s very important and it’s worth doing well. And I like doing a job well, so I like training people, the people who come in,” said Jurado. “To me (the most rewarding aspect) is helping the public. Anybody that calls 9-1-1 is not having the best day. It is on their worst day. I like being able to give them what they need, reassure them, whether it’s me helping them or giving them the help they need or transferring them to Lifeline.”
The job of dispatcher is not for everyone, she said. Sometimes, the stress of dealing with an emergency situation is too much, and sometimes the multi-tasking can be too difficult for would-be dispatchers.
“Challenging, as far as the job, is not knowing the outcome. To me that’s the hardest part,” she said. “When we have children that have been struck by vehicles, or domestics where people get flown out. We don’t know. I think, to me, that is the hardest part,” she said.
Once in a while, after a particularly harrowing event, an officer who responded to the scene may come to the dispatch office and inform the dispatchers the outcome of the situation.
Dispatching: Once a volunteer, now a supervisor
Pima Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Howell said that while working as an ambulance paramedic, he would hang out with a friend in the dispatch office.
Eventually he became an established dispatch volunteer. After joining the fire department, Howell began working in the dispatch office. In January 2019, he was elected as the Pima Fire Chief and in December he was promoted to Communications Supervisor for the dispatch office.
“I enjoy it to this day. The majority of my responsibility is administrative, but I still like working the shifts,” said Howell. “We get the same types of calls, but none of them are exactly the same. I enjoy the variety of things and the emergency aspect. From being on the search and rescue, the fire department, and a volunteer at the Red Cross, I’ve always been drawn to emergencies and disasters. Helping people is the biggest thing.”
He could never work on a redundant assembly line, he said.
Although currently understaffed, Howell said he hopes to hire more dispatchers to be trained soon.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors recently increased the starting pay for dispatchers and Howell said he hopes it will help recruit and retain them.
Starting August 21, the starting pay for a dispatcher will be $33,228 annually. Previously, the starting pay for a Graham County dispatcher was $29,666.
However, Howell said until a trainee has tried to be a dispatcher, they will not know if the jobs for them.
“You don’t know it until you do it,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that you’re a failure, it doesn’t mean that you’re not a smart person. It’s just not for everybody.”
The next step for dispatch
Text-911 will be introduced to Graham County over the next couple of months.
Once up and running, Howell said all a person needs to do is text 9-1-1 with the type of emergency. Similar to the Text-a-Tip hotline, the dispatchers will receive the text on their screens.
Howell said the new Text-9-1-1 may be helpful for individuals who are stuck in a domestic violence situation where a person is afraid to call 9-1-1 and can text instead.