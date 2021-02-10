Lifelong Safford resident Jack Carrell is embarrassed every time he drives down U.S. 191 South.
"When people are coming into the Valley that's the first thing they see," Carrell said. "I don't understand what his goal is, but it isn't representative of the whole Valley."
Carrell is talking about the two flags that are currently flying outside England & Son, a welding and fabrication business owned by Clyde England. One is a confederate flag and the other is a flag expressing a profane thought about President Joe Biden.
"What does it say to kids?" Carrell wondered. "Does it say that it's OK to display anger that way? I think it's appalling."
Carrell took his complaints to Dustin Welker, Graham County manager, who said Carrell isn't the only one to complain about the Biden flag.
Welker reached out to Graham County Attorney Scott Bennett for a legal opinion on the matter.
"There is not a provision in our county ordinance that prohibits such expressions in that form as the United States Supreme Court has consistently held that political speech, even highly offensive political speech, is protected by the 1st Amendment," Welker said in a statement.
"While we certainly do not condone vulgarity, this is a situation that is being exhibited in several counties in the state and at this time there is not a mechanism for counties to prohibit this type of expression and speech," Welker continued.
"We encourage civility and understanding in our political discourse, and ask our citizens to be respectful to all those in our community. Based on the law, we can take no action against the protected speech, but we do request that everyone in the County remain cognizant of the feelings of others and that respect and civility be demonstrated by all," he concluded.
In a brief phone interview, England said the First Amendment allows him to fly the flag, especially since the flag pole is on private property.
"If that's going to offend you, what's going to offend you next?" England said.