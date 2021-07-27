One of two groups trying to give voters the chance to reverse a Graham County zoning change that allows marijuana to be grown in Bonita has turned in a petition with 2,288 signatures, far more than the 1,064 required.
Hannah Duderstadt, Graham County election director, said the "Respect The Will Of The People" group turned in the petition early; they had until Aug. 5 to do so. Over the next couple of days she will go over each petition to make sure it was filled out correctly and has the referendum attached. Once that is done, Graham County Recorder Wendy John will start verifying the signatures on the petition.
Voters have until 5 p.m. today to remove their signatures from the petition by contacting her office, Duderstadt said.
On June 21, the supervisors voted 2-1 to approve a zoning change that makes it possible for Bayacan to grow marijuana upon its purchase of two NatureSweet greenhouses in Bonita.
Earlier this month the "Protect Graham County, No to Drugs" organization began circulating two petitions. One petition asks voters if they'd like to overturn the supervisors' decision by placing a referendum on the November 2022 ballot and it is due on Aug. 5. The other petition seeks a tax initiative on the same ballot and is due in July 2022.
Right after the "No to Drugs" group began circulating their petitions, the "Respect The Will of the People" group began circulating a petition that also hopes to overturn the supervisors' decision.
After filing the "Respect the Will" group's referendum petition this morning, spokesman George Khalaf said in a news release that the referendum "seeks to carry out the will of the voters, which was ignored by two of the three Graham County Supervisors."
It goes on to say, "Graham County residents do not want their community to become the marijuana capital of Arizona, as evidenced by the number of people who signed the petition and the growing number of people opposed to the giant Bonita pot facility. The overwhelming number of signatures was achieved despite harassment and bizarre tactics from the pot facility’s hired guns."
When called, Khalaf said he can't speak to the intentions of the "No to Drugs" group, but he suspects they are attempting to confuse residents. Many times residents have declined to sign his group's petition because they've already signed another.
"It was a full scale attempt to not allow us to get our signatures," and it failed, Khalaf said.
Timothy Sifert, who filled out the "No to Drugs" application for the referendum and initiative, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
The "No to Drugs" group's second petition asks voters if they'd like an initiative placed on the same ballot that would result in a code amendment. That code amendment would impose a $1,000 occupational permit fee to cultivate cannabis and $1,000 for every pound of cannabis or cannabis byproduct sold or transferred. Those who don’t pay the fees could have their permits revoked.
Heather Dukes, a Bayacan attorney, said the measure, if passed, would prevent any cannabis cultivation in the county simply because of the cost.
The group has until July 2022 to obtain 1,596 signatures for that measure.