Firefighters have kept the Pinnacle Fire from growing any more and the Graham County Sheriff’s Office rescinded the evacuation status for the Aravaipa- Klondyke corridor Wednesday.
According to the Coronado National Forest, the only remaining portion of the fire perimeter still in evacuation status of “Go” is for the Black Rock Road area on the northern end.
The fire, which started June 10, remains at 34,395 acres and 42% contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The crews continue to patrol and mop up fire lines around the perimeter. They're repairing bulldozer lines, installing water bars to control erosion, and chipping brush cut from fire lines.
A Burned Area Emergency Response team has been ordered to survey the fire footprint and evaluate the severity of the burn, according to the Coronado National Forest. Once complete, they will plan and conduct repair of severely burned sections of the fire to minimize potential flooding and erosion.
There are currently four hand crews, four helicopters, 20 engines, 10 water tenders and two dozers assigned to the fire, but resources are being released to get ready for their next assignment.