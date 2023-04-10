Adult cosplayers take the stage at the 2019 Gila Valley Comic Con. The event has been rebranded this year as the Arizona Fan Fest, which is set to start Friday afternoon at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
One thing Dave Bell learned from staging the Gila Valley’s first two comic book conventions is that while the region may not have a comic book shop, it does have an abundance of people who like to play dress-up.
“The Gila Valley is in love with cosplay,” said Bell, former managing editor of the Eastern Arizona Courier and current news director for Double R Communications, which owns and operates three local radio stations.
Discussing the two Gila Valley Comic Cons he organized in 2018 and 2019 while employed with the Courier, Bell said, “Vendors were surprised how much people here leaned into costuming on a per-capita basis.”
However, the COVID pandemic and a change in employment prevented Bell from immediately exploring this observation further. Now, three years on, Bell dusted off his pet project and reintroduced it with a new name.
Arizona Fan Fest will kick off Friday at 4 p.m. at the Graham County Fairgrounds Ag Building. At least 48 vendors are expected to be on hand, selling everything from comic books and graphic novels, clothing, posters, dolls, action figures and more.
Bell will be among those vendors, attempting to thin out a personal comic book collection he has built over decades. He said his love affair with the hobby goes back to when he was a toddler and his mother taught him to read out of comic books. He said he still remembers the first new comic book he bought on his own, Batman No. 194, issued in 1967.
At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Tinker Cosplay will present a workshop on cosplay crafting. It will conduct a similar workshop again at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Popular cosplay model Cara Nicole, also known as AZ Powergirl, will also be on the grounds both days.
Nicole also participated in Bell’s previous two events. “I think she’s terrific,” Bell said. “She’s a phenomenal ambassador for the world of cosplay.”
Not all cosplay revolves around fantasy or science fiction. That will be illustrated at 7:30 p.m. Friday and again at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, when members of the Society for Creative Anachronism stages a demonstration of medieval combat while dressed in full armor.
Perhaps the centerpiece of the weekend activities will be Saturday’s costume contests. They’ll begin at 3 p.m., when the child (ages 0-12) and teen (13-19) competitions begin. Those will be followed at 3:30 p.m. with adult and group costume contests.
These first four contests will serve as a warmup for the Premier Cosplay Contest, which will showcase the event’s most devoted cosplayers. Bell said rules of the Premier competition require the contestants to have made at least 70 percent of their costume by hand. That means you won’t see anything off the rack from a Halloween store.
There’s some money in it, too, for the winners. First place will capture a $1,000 prize, while second and third will net $500 and $250, respectively. The People’s Choice winner will receive a one-of-a-kind stained glass trophy crafted by Monika Ragland.
Other highlights Saturday include a workshop at noon on getting started in filmmaking by Joseph Carpenter and Jacob Lauritzen, partners in Carpe and Zen Productions, of Thatcher, as well as a sealed-deck Pokemon card tournament beginning at 1 p.m.
Although the show will officially close at 6 p.m., that will not be the end of it, Bell promised. Starting at 7 p.m., the Arizona Fan Fest After Party will begin. Highlights will include a comedy show at 7:30 p.m. hosted by Jesse “Kid” Ever. The lineup will feature comedians Adam Bathe, Raven Gregory and Roy Lee.
Cosplay will make a comeback at 9 p.m., when Cosplay Karaoke begins. Any vendor who wishes to stick around will be welcome to continue selling throughout the After Party, Bell said.