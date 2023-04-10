Adult cosplayers

Adult cosplayers take the stage at the 2019 Gila Valley Comic Con. The event has been rebranded this year as the Arizona Fan Fest, which is set to start Friday afternoon at the Graham County Fairgrounds.

One thing Dave Bell learned from staging the Gila Valley’s first two comic book conventions is that while the region may not have a comic book shop, it does have an abundance of people who like to play dress-up.

“The Gila Valley is in love with cosplay,” said Bell, former managing editor of the Eastern Arizona Courier and current news director for Double R Communications, which owns and operates three local radio stations.

Cara Nicole

Cosplay celebrity Cara Nicole, also known as AZ Powergirl, will return to Graham County for this weekend's Arizona Fan Fest.
Fan Fest Trophy

This stained glass trophy, created by Monika Ragland, will be presented to the People's Choice winner of the Premier Cosplay Contest.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments