Arizonans donated more than $6 million on Arizona Gives Day this year, shattering last year's record of $3.6 million.
According to a news release, nearly 39,000 Arizonans donated to 913 non-profit groups throughout the state.
This year, Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry received $32,127; Gila Watershed Partnership of Arizona $1,659 and the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley $2,362.
Roughly $23 million has been raised since Arizona Gives Day began in 2013.
The final numbers for this year’s event, which was held April 7, include $150,757 from the Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund, prize pool distributions of more than $193,500 and offline donations that came in after the 24-hour online fundraiser had ended.
In addition to this year’s financial support, 2,225 volunteers pledged 81,862 hours to nonprofit organizations of every size in communities throughout Arizona.
“Here we are, more than ten days after the event officially ended, and we are still stunned by the astonishing response to Arizona Gives Day when hundreds of thousands of people in our state are not working because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO Kristen Merrifield. “To say we are grateful on behalf of the nonprofits across Arizona doesn’t even begin to express how we feel about the people of our state. Truly remarkable.”
Arizona Gives Day prize-pool winners will be announced next week and donations can be made to the Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund through the end of April. Donations to nonprofit organizations can be made all year through the Arizona Gives Day website at www.azgives.org.
