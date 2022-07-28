The World Health Organization, which recently declared monkeypox “a public health emergency of international concern,” is seeking to rename the virus after complaints that the name is racist, according to an article posted on the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy website Wednesday.
The most recent proponent of changing the virus’ name was the New York City Dept. of Health, who wrote a letter to the the director-general of WHO urging a speedy renaming process, and stating that WHO had yet to follow through on their June 14 statement on renaming the virus.
"NYC joins many public health experts and community leaders who have expressed their serious concern about continuing to exclusively use the term 'monkeypox' given the stigma it may engender, and the painful and racist history within which terminology like this is rooted for communities of color," the letter says.
Citing how early misinformation about the HIV/AIDS virus, the letter further states, "This kind of false messaging created incalculable harm and stigma for decades to come. Continuing to use the term “monkeypox” to describe the current outbreak may reignite these traumatic feelings of racism and stigma — particularly for Black people and other people of color, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ communities, and it is possible that they may avoid engaging in vital health care services because of it."
As of CDC data from July 27, the number of monkeypox cases in Arizona has risen to 41, with 4,639 cases nationwide.
According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.
Three states are currently monkeypox-free: Montana, Wyoming and Vermont.