Monkeypox virus

The monkeypox virus as seen under a microscope. 

 COURTESY PHOTO CDC

The World Health Organization, which recently declared monkeypox “a public health emergency of international concern,” is seeking to rename the virus after complaints that the name is racist, according to an article posted on the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy website Wednesday.

The most recent proponent of changing the virus’ name was the New York City Dept. of Health, who wrote a letter to the the director-general of WHO urging  a speedy renaming process, and stating that WHO had yet to follow through on their June 14 statement on renaming the virus.

Tags

Load comments