Arizona Senate GOP affirms state will ignore CDC guidance on K-12 COVID shot

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, speaks during a news conference at the Arizona Capitol.

 PHOTO ROSS D. FRANKLIN/AP VIA THE CENTER SQUARE

Arizona will not require public school students to be vaccinated against coronavirus regardless of what the federal government suggests, a joint statement from the Arizona state Senate majority said.

Senate leadership noted that Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2086 into law last May. Among other things, the bill says that coronavirus vaccinations cannot be a requirement for school attendance in Arizona; the bill passed with Republican support in both chambers of the legislature.

