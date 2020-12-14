PHOENIX -- Arizona's 11 Democrat electors cast their votes Monday for Joe Biden even as a Senate panel raised questions about the accuracy of the vote that gave the Democrat the edge over President Trump.
The votes here and across the nation should cement Biden's victory.
But it hasn't stopped the lawsuits. And the plaintiffs in those cases hope for some court rulings that could either retroactively decertify the results -- likely not a legal option in Arizona -- or result in Congress choosing not to accept the results from Arizona or elsewhere when federal lawmakers meet to tally the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6. (See related story.)
The official voting of the electors did not stop a group of self-proclaimed "sovereign citizens'' filed their own slate of electors with the National Archives claiming the state's 11 electoral votes for Trump.
Documents obtained by Capitol Media Services show that Mesa resident Lori Osiecki submitted sworn statements for the 11 people "by authority & direction of the sovereign citizens of the great state of Arizona.'' That comes complete with the use of the official state seal which in and of itself Hobbs aide Murphy Hebert said is itself a violation of the law.
"We absolutely anticipated there would be efforts to disrupt the system like this,'' Hebert said. But she said the actual "votes'' sent to Washington amount to little more than political theater.
"The statute is very, very clear: The slate of electors for the candidate with the most number of votes in the popular vote are the ones who represent the state in the Electoral College vote,'' she said. And these were the 11 Democrats who took the official oath of office Monday morning and signed the certificate of votes.
"Those are the votes that will be counted,'' she said.
And what of the "votes'' sent off by Osiecki on behalf of the 11 Republicans?
"Anybody can send a letter to the National Archives,'' Hobbs said. But it's just not legally meaningful.
One thing different this year is that the process, normally a routine action with little public attention, was moved to the Phoenix Convention Center. And the location was not made public ahead of the event amid security concerns, including threats of violence against Hobbs and other staffers in her office and fears protesters might seek to disrupt the voting.
"This year's proceeding ... has unfortunately had an artificial shadow cast over it in the form of baseless accusations of misconduct and fraud, for which no proof has been provided and which court after court has dismissed as unfounded,'' she said.
Hobbs acknowledged that while the Arizona electors have voted, this doesn't end all of that.
"This is likely the beginning of a lengthy debate about how to reclaim faith in our democratic institutions,'' she said.
That was at the heart of Monday's hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Much of the focus was on the Dominion Voting Systems used in the state's largest county.
There have been a series of charges leveled against the company both here and nationally that the equipment and software were deliberately programmed to deliver more votes for Biden.
None of those complaints have been found valid by any court anywhere in the nation. But that didn't stop lawmakers from asking and saying that there needs to be an independent audit and even a full hand count of all the ballots.
Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, one of those who wants that 100% hand count, got Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett to acknowledge that Dominion workers had 24/7 access to his office and even, in certain circumstances, access to the equipment.
But Jarrett said there is no way to alter the codes in a way that would change the outcome.
He said it starts with "logic and accuracy'' test of the equipment, both before and after the election. Jarrett said that would not only capture any change made in the software but that the program is built in a way so that any change would render the results "not readable.''
The equipment itself, he said, is also subject to independent certification by the Secretary of State's Office.
More to the point, Jarrett pointed out that state law requires an actual hand count of a random sample of ballots, both those mailed in early and those cast on Election Day.
He said the batches to be sampled and the elections to be reviewed are chosen by officials from both political parties. And of the more than 47,000 ballots checked by hand there was not a single vote difference from what was recorded by the equipment.
"These hand counts are an independent audit,'' Jarrett told lawmakers. And he said they showed the equipment worked as expected.
None of that convinced Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, R-Chandler, who chairs the panel.
"I do have a concern that the county is taking the position that it just can't happen,'' he said.
"There is a litany of white-collar crimes, digital crimes in the history of this country and this world of some very sophisticated people and the victims didn't recognize it until some future time,'' Farnsworth said. "I think it's really, really dangerous for us to say, 'It can't happen.' ''
That sentiment was echoed by Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City. He said even the operating manual for Dominion software suggests "data can be changed and votes switched around.''
"Nothing's 100% secure,'' he said. "If people want to cheat they're going to cheat.''
Farnsworth also complained that it's possible for people who are not U.S. citizens to have voted in the presidential race.
Arizona does require proof of citizenship to register to vote.
But a federal law spells out that people without such proof can use a registration form prepared by the Election Assistance Commission, one that has no such requirement. And those who do not provide citizenship proof can vote in federal elections, including for president and members of Congress.
Jarrett acknowledged that more than 3,000 such "federal-only'' ballots were cast in Maricopa County, people who he acknowledged might not be U.S. citizens. That angered Farnsworth.
"That is harmful, detrimental, undercuts,'' he said.
"And it is outrageous that we have that kind of a mandate from Congress,'' Farnsworth said. "It challenges the very sovereignty of this country, in my opinion.''
Jarrett also defended against claims that observers from political parties could not get close enough to really monitor what was going on in both the process to check signatures on early ballot envelopes and in the actual counting. He acknowledged, though, that there were efforts to keep observers at least six feet from election workers amid fears of COVID-19.
He also said that, despite rumors to the contrary, there were not late "spikes'' of votes for Biden. In fact, Jarrett said, the reverse was in some ways true, with Biden having a big lead among the first ballots counted and the later-counted ballots swinging for Trump.