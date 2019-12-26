SAFFORD — Thanks to a charitable donation, a local K9 officer will soon be equipped with protective gear.
K9 officer Kukui, of the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to the donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a Massachusetts 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. According to a GCSO press release, the vest was expected to arrive within eight to 10 weeks.
The press release said Kukui’s vest was sponsored by a North Carolina woman, Helen Pavilonis, and will be embroidered “In honor of Marie Pavilonis.”
Kukui, a Dutch shepherd, joined the Sheriff’s Office this August. He was purchased through a grant from United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, which also covered adapting a vehicle for his use. Kukui is a dual purpose narcotic and scent-tracking K9.
The mission of Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies nationwide. According to its website, the organization has provided more than 3,600 K9 vests. The program is open to actively employed dogs who are certified and at least 20 months old. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible.