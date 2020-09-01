A minor traffic violation led to the arrest Tuesday of a man suspected of stealing a truck in Phoenix.
Safford Police Captain Brian Avila said an officer saw the driver of a truck with Florida plates commit a traffic violation and when he ran the license plates discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Phoenix on Aug. 26.
The officer called for backup and the driver, identified as 51-year-old Terry Fish, was taken into custody without incident after being pulled over around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue, Avila said. Fish was booked into the Graham County jail on suspicion of unlawful use of means of transportation.
A woman in the truck with Fish was also arrested and booked on an unrelated warrant, Avila said.