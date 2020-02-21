SAFFORD — Arresting wanted individuals is one of a police officer’s duties, and many times there is nothing notable about it.
An arrest in Safford last week was a bit different; however, as the subject allegedly said he was shot during a Phoenix-area traffic incident.
Safford Police were advised of a warrant for Raymone Aragon, 18. After the warrant — a misdemeanor warrant out of Gila Valley Consolidated Court — was confirmed, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Aragon was riding and placed Aragon under arrest.
According to the police report, Aragon said he had a chest wound from “picking at his skin” and was treated at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center the night before. Aragon reportedly said the bandages needed to be replaced, and was advised medical staff at the Graham County Jail could assist.
When asked about the wound at the jail, Aragon was reportedly hesitant to answer. He then allegedly told a Safford Police officer he had been shot. After inspecting Aragon’s wound, jail medical staff recommended he be taken to the hospital before booking. This was done, and hospital staff changed his bandages.
At the hospital, Aragon allegedly told the officer he was riding with friends through Glendale on Feb. 14 when another vehicle cut them off. He reportedly said a friend who was driving followed the other vehicle into a gas station to “fight it out.”
Aragon allegedly said he stayed in the car while words were exchanged, and that a male subject from the other vehicle pulled a gun and fired twice. Aragon reportedly said he was hit by the second shot and “lost his breath.” According to the police report, Aragon told the officer his friend extracted the bullet with a knife after everyone fled the scene.
Aragon reportedly would not name the subjects with whom he was riding or give details on the other vehicle. According to the police report, he did not wish to pursue charges. Safford Police contacted the Glendale, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert Police Departments, but none had a report of a shooting or shots fired on Feb. 14.
After being treated at the hospital, Aragon was booked on the warrant.