SAFFORD — A pair of mid-August family arguments apparently got out of hand, leading to the arrests of two men in unrelated incidents.
On Aug. 20, Safford Police officers were dispatched to a residence where one male subject was reported threatening another with a baseball bat. Police contacted the man who allegedly made the threat, 34-year-old Cory Torrio, outside the residence. Torrio denied the accusation, though he did have a baseball bat among several items sitting in the street.
Torrio’s mother and her husband, the man allegedly threatened, told police Torrio was spending the night because he was homeless. While there, Torrio reportedly inserted himself into an argument between his mother and another family member.
According to the police report, he was finally persuaded to leave but then began walking around with the bat, yelling. Torrio’s mother called her husband, who came to the residence. On his arrival, Torrio allegedly challenged him to fight while holding the bat. Torrio continued to deny their account.
After hearing from all sides, officers placed Torrio under arrest. After being handcuffed, he reportedly let loose a stream of profanities, tried to pull away from officers and made other attempts to resist arrest. Officers reportedly had to take Torrio to the ground and pull him into a patrol vehicle, resulting in scrapes to his face. When read his Miranda rights, Torrio reportedly claimed not to understand and remained uncooperative. He was booked into the Graham County Jail for disorderly conduct, domestic violence and resisting arrest.
On Aug. 21, Safford officers arrested Charles Hale Jr., 24, after Hale allegedly choked his father over beer money.
According to the police report, the victim said both had been drinking that day. He had gone to bed, only to be awakened by Hale asking for money to buy more beer. When he refused, the victim told police, Hale got on top of him and started choking him. The victim said the incident may have lasted around 45 seconds as he struggled to break free. The victim added that, after freeing himself, he broke a window to call for help.
According to the police report, there were visible marks on the victim’s neck and his hand was cut. The victim believed he had been cut breaking the window. He declined medical attention but said he wished to pursue charges against Hale.
Hale reportedly claimed the victim threatened to shoot him with a crossbow (police later observed an unloaded crossbow in the victim’s room), attacked him and broke the window without cause. He reportedly added that the victim tried to stab him with a knife, pointing to red marks on his arm. According to the report, the marks were inconsistent with knife wounds. Asked to clarify how they were made, Hale reportedly changed his story to say the victim scratched him.
Hale was subsequently arrested. He reportedly would not allow police to read his Miranda rights, talking over them as they tried to do so. Like Torrio, he reportedly unleashed a stream of profanities as he was led to a patrol vehicle.
Hale was taken to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center for medical clearance after refusing to take a Breathalyzer test. After being cleared, he was booked into jail for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct as well as criminal damage due to his actions leading to the broken window.