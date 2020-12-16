A Safford man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after admitting he set his former girlfriend's apartment.
Graham County Attorney-elect Scott Bennett said Stephen Nathaniel Salas, 44, received the maximum sentence he could under a plea agreement. Bennett said he argued Salas should receive the max because he had a prior felony conviction, was on probation at the time of the offense and had caused emotional and financial harm to the victims.
On Sept. 4, Safford police received a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. about a man breaking a window at a 20th Avenue apartment complex. When they arrived, they found an empty apartment on fire and an elderly woman in a nearby apartment, according to police reports. The 92-year-old woman was led to safety as other officers worked to subdue the flames until firefighters arrived.
One witness told police she saw a man later identified as Salas break a window in the apartment prior to the fire. Another woman said she heard a loud crash and Salas yelling and repeatedly banging on an apartment door. She said she saw a flash come out of the apartment as the fire alarm began to blare and smoke started coming out of the apartment.
Officers found blood leading away from the scene and encountered Salas coming out of the shadows with blood on his arms and T-shirt, according to police reports. It was later discovered he had a cut on one of his hands.
According to authorities, towels and blankets were set on fire along with a chair in the center of the apartment. The apartment sustained heavy smoke and heat damage and was deemed uninhabitable.
Salas pleaded guilty to arson of an occupied structure and threatening or intimidating/domestic violence.