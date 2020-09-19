When Marley Grant bought property on North 200 West in Pima, he knew the large tin, barn-like building next to his house had potential. He could just envision artists, musicians and other performers sharing their passion inside what he decided to call The Shed.
So, he got to work. He cleared out all of the heavy equipment left behind by the former owner, a tractor mechanic. Then, he pointed to the interior walls of the building and invited his friends to create art with their favorite medium — spray paint. He decided to reserve 100 square feet for artists to repaint regularly and another 100 feet for artists from a private Facebook group.
Then came the musicians and the skateboarders.
A bass player in an indie folk rock band, Grant said he wanted a place to perform so he built a stage with sound equipment as well as lighting for both music performances and stand-up comedy. The area in front of the stage is large enough to seat 50-75 people and up to 150 people standing. The barn doors open to an outside area where another 100 people can stand or sit.
Even with all of that seating, he had plenty of room to spare, so Grant built skateboarding platforms.
The first performance at The Shed was the May The 4th Be With You show in 2019 featuring the local band, The Wookiees. The venue also hosted a New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s bash.
Up until COVID-19 hit, artists, musicians and skateboarders could call Grant up whenever the mood struck them and make arrangements to get into The Shed to paint, rehearse or skate — for free.
Then, like the rest of the county, everyone hunkered down and waited for the virus to die down. A couple of weeks ago, Grant and several friends gathered at The Shed to sweep the floors and turn on the lights again.
Now, Grant is back to dreaming again.
He hopes to throw a big concert in October and he’s talking with Kevin Peck at the Small Business Development Center at the Eastern Arizona College about creating a non-profit organization.
“We are still in the development stages figuring out operations, processes, legal issues, etc,” Grant said.
He wants to build up The Shed to be a place where local artists can gather on the weekend to express their artistic talents and hang out. There aren’t many places for local artists to be accepted and given a stage, Grant said he hopes to provide one in The Shed.
Even now, Grant said he gives the bands $4 out of every $5 he charges for admission to their concerts.
“Artists will never have to pay to perform,” Grant said. “Currently we’re trying to give as much money back to the artist as we can and then everything else goes directly into continuing to make the place better. Our mission statement is to help artists be able to turn their passions into a career and make a living doing it. It really is about the artists and the art.”
Two of Grant’s fellow musicians, William Hemphill and Gabe Avalos, recently showed up at The Shed to rehearse for a Safford gig. Hemphill was one of the key people who worked with Grant in the creation of The Shed.
“I think it’s special because there’s not a lot of places where you can perform music,” said Hemphill. “The Shed, it’s like places in Tucson and Phoenix where musicians can go and work on raw materials. It allows songwriters in this valley to get better.”
Obtaining non-profit status will require a lot of hard work, but “it’s something we want to do for the artists to help them make art,” Hemphill said.
Once The Shed is up and running fully, Grant said comedians, spoken word, solo acts and other performances will take place in between bands on weekends. When bands aren’t scheduled to play, other special events will be scheduled.