The Gila Valley Arts Council has announced the performance schedule for its 2022-2023 season.

NOBUNTU @ Brussels on November 28, 2014

African female a cappella group Nobunto will launch the Gila Valley Arts Council season in November.

Things will kick off Nov. 16, when Nobuntu will be performing at the David M. Player Center for the Arts in Safford. Nobuntu is a five-member a cappella vocal ensemble made up of young women from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Their repertoire is a fusion of traditional Zimbabwean rooted music, Afro jazz, gospel and crossover in pure voices with minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as Mbira and some dance movements.

Duo_Deloro_1.jpg

Duo Deloro will bring their flamenco and Slavic-influenced guitar stylings to the David M. Player Center for the Arts on Jan. 11.
The Fitzgeralds - HI RES - Promo Shot.jpg

The Fitzgeralds will make their high-energy return to the Gila Valley on Feb. 22.
Black-oak-ensemble-scaled.jpeg

String trio the Black Oak Ensemble will wrap up the GVAC concert season on March 22.

Tags

Load comments