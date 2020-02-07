SAFFORD — The Gila Valley Arts Council will present The Four Freshmen on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m., at the David M. Player Center for the Arts.
Bob Flanigan and his cousins, Ross and Don Barbour, began performing at a young age during family reunions. They also shared a deep appreciation of harmonizing in barbershop quartets.
After stints in the military, the Barbour brothers reunited in 1947 at the Jordan Conservatory of Music at Butler University, and there teamed up with Hal Kratzsch. Then, along with another music student, Bob Flanigan, they renamed themselves “The Toppers” with Flanigan on lead vocals and a jazz repertoire in full force. This new group was heavily influenced by the big band sound of Glenn Miller’s The Modernaires, the velvety sounds of Mel Torme’s Mel Tones and Stan Kenton’s vocal group The Pastels.
They were four voices singing a five-part harmony subtly inflected with jazz. But they weren’t just singers. The group could hold their own with any instrumental combo in the business, accompanying themselves on drums, bass, guitar and horns. Before their first big show in Fort Wayne, Ind., their agent renamed them The Four Freshmen.
Brian Wilson described the influence The Four Freshmen had on the Beach Boy sounds in his biography, “Inside the Music of Brian Wilson.”
“I couldn’t get enough,” Wilson said. “I bought every album and single I could find. I played them until the grooves wore out. Transfixed and fascinated, I absorbed every note of every song, figuring out how the lush, intricate harmonies were woven together, discovering on my own how to do it myself.”
During the Capitol years, The Four Freshmen had some of their biggest hits, including their first hit with Capitol, “It’s A Blue World.” The Four Freshmen were nominated for six Grammy Awards, but never won.
Since The Four Freshmen was founded in 1948, there have been more than 25 different members, but the same vocal harmony style that started on the college campus of Butler University still continues today.
Tickets are currently on sale at Richards Music, 428-2442, online at www.saffordcenterforthearts.com or at the door. Adult ticket prices this year are only $10 or $15 and are all reserved seating. Special pricing for children and students is $5.
The Gila Valley Fine Arts Council Fine Arts concert series is member supported. Membership can range from as little as $25, but every dollar is spent on the cost of bringing the artists here to not only perform a concert, but also spend an extra day or two working with school children with music workshops and school performances.
This school residency and public performance project was made possible by funding from the Arizona Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Gila Valley Arts Council also receives support from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Freeport-McMoRan Corporation and the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley.