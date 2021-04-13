For Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Mt. Graham Safe House residents and employees put paint to canvas to convey the emotional pain and trauma of sexual abuse.
Each month the Safford City-Graham County Library displays artwork done by different local artists. This month’s artists have a specific message to convey: Speak up against sexual assault and break the silence.
Debbie Dorman, housing coordinator for the safe house, painted a woman without a mouth. For years she watched the world without disclosing the sexual assault she experienced at the age of 12.
“I didn’t put a mouth on them because I was afraid to speak. You feel totally alone, isolated,” she said. “I know it wasn’t my fault. I know a lot of women and children go through this. And this is how I felt. I illustrated how I felt.”
Dorman was in her 20’s when she finally spoke up, she said. Even though she was visited by counselors as a child, she never told them what happened to her. She was afraid of being judged and that people weren’t going to believe her. She hopes to encourage others to speak up and be educated.
“It did happen to me. It was a real thing. It happens, and we shouldn’t carry that burden,” she said.
A 24-year employee of the safe house, Dorman assists homeless families as they try to find stable housing in Graham, Greenlee and Cochise counties. Since 2018, the safe house has helped find homes for 88 families.
While being a confidential and sympathetic ear, Dorman said she hears the stories of the victims of sexual abuse. It can happen to anyone, she said.
“You wouldn’t believe the stories we get. It’s not just the women. The men go through it too. It’s a sick thing, but it happens,” she said.
The time spent on her library piece was therapeutic. It took her roughly 20 minutes to complete it and when she did she felt it was a relief.
There isn’t a reason to remain silent about sexual assault, Dorman said.
Sandy Garza, sexual assault advocate for the safe house, worked with the shelter residents to create the artwork for the library. This is the second time their artwork has been displayed like this.
“It’s something the survivors can do to express themselves and encourage other survivors,” Garza said. “It encourages them that it will get better or to speak out.”
Garza sees the artwork as a positive activity for the survivors and it also communicates to other survivors.
“It can help people in sexual abuse situations know that they’re not alone and they can get help,” she said.
This year there is also a box near the artwork display at the library for notes to be sent to the survivors. Garza hopes the notes from the community showing support and sympathy will assist those who struggle with the effects of the assault.
Leslie Talley, library supervisor, said the artistic display is eye-catching and people walk over to admire it.
“There are a lot of colors in the artwork. I appreciate the fact that it can be a conversation starter,” Talley said. “It’s a hard topic that does need discussion.”